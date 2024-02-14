Malia White, Zee Dempers, and more Below Deck stars have new loves this Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day, and some Below Deck alums have recently revealed they have a new special someone in their life.

That’s right; Cupid has hit several Below Deck stars who fans have watched either crush on or have a relationship with other crew members.

Below Deck Med Malia White’s personal life has played out on reality television more than once, including her infamous Season 2 love triangle with Adam Glick and Wesley Walton.

Malia returned for Season 5 of Below Deck Med only to have her chef boyfriend, Tom Checketts, join the crew to replace Chef Kiko Lorran.

By the time Malia joined Below Deck Med Season 6, she was single again, only to find love with hunky engineer Jake Baker, which she did her best to hide from fans.

Now, over a year after her break up from Jake was made public, Malia has a new man in her life.

Like with Jake, Malia keeps the romance private, only sliding in a few photos of them traveling together recently in Portugal. Malia didn’t mention his name in the caption or tag him in the photos – opting to keep his identity hidden (for now).

Whoever the new guy is, he has certainly put a smile on Malia’s face these days.

Taking to Instagram a couple of days ago, Mzi “Zee” Dempers revealed he has a special someone in his life. Yes, the guy who crushed on Courtney Veale hardcore for two seasons of the hit yachting show has found his forever person.

Zee shared a carousel of photos looking back on last year after being MIA on social media for a while. In more than one picture, a blonde beauty named REMI was with Zee, including the one to kick off the series of shots.

“With my forever date❤️,” read part of the caption describing the picture of Zee and his girlfriend.

More Below Deck stars have new loves this Valentine’s Day

Meanwhile, Below Deck Sailing Yacht hottie Alex Propson appears to have a new lady in his life.

Hot off his Winter House stint, where he caused drama for having sex with Summer House star Danielle Olivera and Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star Jordan Emanuel, Alex recently posted a steamy video with a special lady.

In a joint Instagram video share with a woman named Chauntel, Alex appeared to be modeling while also getting loved up. There is a chance that the video could simply be a modeling gig, as neither Alex nor Chauntel commented on their romance.

However, given everything Alex went through on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Winter House, we wouldn’t be surprised if he wanted to keep his relationship private.

Another Below Deck star who recently shared he’s off the market is Fraser Olender. As Monsters and Critics reported, Fraser is taken, and his new boyfriend just might be a charter guest this season.

Those are just a few of the Below Deck family we know who are enjoying Valentine’s Day with a new someone in their lives.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo. Seasons 1-11 are streaming on Peacock.