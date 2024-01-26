MAFS star Beth Bice has a stern message for Jamie Thompson ahead of court hearing

Beth Bice is gearing up to face off with her estranged husband, Jamie Thompson, in court. Before they do, she has a stern message for her ex.

The Married at First Sight star told her followers a while ago that when the couple split, she had to leave their home and couldn’t take anything.

Beth is waiting for her day in court to get justice for what happened, but it seems Jamie isn’t too happy about the little she has already revealed to the public.

Jamie better buckle up, because when the divorce is finalized, Beth plans to spill all the tea.

We’re hoping to hear about what happened during their marriage and how she was treated after their split – Beth has been hinted at some shady behavior on Jamie’s end.

Nonetheless, the 34-year-old has been picking up the pieces of her life, and it won’t be long before she’s officially a single woman again.

Beth Bice opened up in a recent Instagram Q&A about her pending divorce.

One follower wanted to know if the MAFS star could recover things she couldn’t take from the marital home.

“You know, court dates are set, we’ll see,” responded Beth, who then had some words of advice for her estranged husband.

“All I have to say is number one, don’t take things that don’t belong to you–people, that’s a life lesson, don’t do that, that’s mean,” she said.

“Number two, if you don’t want people to talk about the sh**ty things you do, then don’t do you sh**ty things.”

MAFS star Beth Bice has no interest in dating

Best continued to chit-chat with her Instagram followers while doing her makeup, and the next question she responded to was about her dating life.

The Married at First Sight star recently indicated that she won’t date anyone until her divorce from Jamie is finalized.

However, now it seems she has no interest in dating – at least not now.

“That whole dating thing, I’m just gonna, like, check that off on the bucket list that I’ve done that,” said the raven-haired beauty. “Been there, done that.”

Beth is ready to focus on herself after committing herself to her marriage and her husband for the past four years, only for it to end disastrously.

“Now I’m gonna live my life for me,” she exclaimed. “I don’t want to go on a date with anybody. I don’t wanna go on a dating app.”

Married At First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.