MAFS spoilers: Are Virginia and Erik still together?

While Virginia and Erik had better luck than most couples on this season of Married at First Sight, that doesn’t mean they didn’t have their obstacles.

Although they shared an instant connection at their wedding as strangers, it arguably might’ve been too fast.

From a major age gap to the topic of male friends, these two have realized they’re going to have to make some major compromises if they want to make their marriage work.

The couple is tackling an age gap and the topic of guy friends

While fans already weren’t sure about their 8 year age gap, it’s Virginia’s drinking that really had viewers doubting the match. Virginia asked the experts for someone that would add to her party lifestyle, while Erik admitted he preferred a more low-key night.

On the honeymoon, Virginia found out her new husband had strong opinions on the subject of male friends. In his mind, he believed that guys could only have platonic friendships with girls if they were gay or dating one of their friends.

While Erik admitted the “moment comes off a little different than what he actually feels”, Virginia pushed it further and disclosed she’s also used to crashing on her guy friend’s couches after a long night of drinking.

Thankfully, the experts stepped in and Pastor Cal was able to get Virginia to understand her husband’s point of view. Pastor Cal admitted that as a husband, he wouldn’t feel comfortable with his wife crashing on the couches of the opposite sex.

More recently, the newlyweds got into another argument about the subject of social media and exes.

While Virginia saw no problem in being friends with her ex-boyfriend on Instagram, it was clear Erik wasn’t comfortable with it.

Are Virginia and Erik still together?

Despite the age gap and the guy friends, this couple is still going strong.

According to the Instagram fan account @mafsfan, the decision day for season 12 happened back at the end of October.

Since then, a photo posted in January surfaced showing a smiling Erik and Virginia at family dinner.

Are you surprised that Virginia and Erik are still together?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.