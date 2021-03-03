MAFS: Erik talks instant connection with Virginia — Was it too fast?

Erik and Virginia’s connection might’ve been a little too quick. Pic credit: Lifetime

While some couples are still trying to figure out why they were matched, the connection between Erik and Virginia arguably might’ve been too fast.

This season on Married at First Sight, the experts are testing out one of the biggest age gaps thus far. While MAFS viewers weren’t so sure that 26-year-old Virginia was ready to leave her party ways, Erik makes sure to remind his new wife that she signed up for marriage.

Erik admits he’s feeling too much too fast

On a recent episode of MAFS Unfiltered, Erik talks to Jamie Otis about his time on the honeymoon so far.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Following a clip showing a tipsy Erik expressing his happiness for his marriage, Jamie asks, “What makes you feel like you’re on Cloud 9 with Virginia?”

“We just kind of hit it off right off the bat. That was just something I was so worried about going into it, ” he explained. “So I was so happy just to start it that way.

“Not that it’s a bad thing, but do you think you’re feeling too much too fast?,” asked the host.

“I mean, yeah,” he starts out hesitantly. “I know I can get like that. I didn’t expect it to be as good as it was from the start. So the fact that it is right now, it’s just like I feel like the luckiest guy on the planet right now with how things are going.”

Read More Married at First Sight Red Wine Recap: Careless Whisper

The arguments have started between the newlyweds

Although the connection was instant between Erik and Virginia, that doesn’t mean they’re in the clear when it comes to their marriage. The more they get to know each other, the more they realize there are definitely some differences between them.

One of the first arguments to spark on the honeymoon was the subject of guy friends. Although he told Virginia that she could only have guy friends if they were gay or dating a friend, on Unfiltered he admits the “moment comes off a little different than what he actually feels.”

However, Virginia pushed it further and disclosed that she’s used to crashing at the home of her guy friends after a long night.

Erik made it clear that he didn’t agree with that and made sure to bring it up during a counseling session with Pastor Cal.

Do you think Erik and Virginia will be able to get over the subject of guy friends and stay married?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.