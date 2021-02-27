Is Virginia concerned about the 8-year difference between her and Erik?

Erik and Virginia have the biggest age gap in Married at First Sight history. Pic credit: Lifetime

While fans weren’t initially sure about the match between Virginia and Erik on this season of Married at First Sight, they quickly proved their chemistry on the wedding day.

Although it didn’t seem like she was ready to give up her party ways, Erik isn’t afraid to remind his new wife that she signed up for marriage.

They have the biggest age gap in MAFS history

Apart from her drinking, one of the other reasons fans didn’t see this union lasting was their large age gap.

Taking on positions as a pilot both commercially and in the Air Force, at 34 years old, Erik is deep into his career. Virginia is 26 years old and still figuring out her professional life.

On a recent episode of Unfiltered, Jamie Otis talks to Virginia about the age gap between her and her new husband.

“I have traditionally dated older,” she told the MAFS alum. “So it really doesn’t concern me. You know, we definitely are learning that we are kind of in a little bit of different phases of life, but the age gap itself isn’t scary.”

The subject of guy friends has been a major hot topic. While even the other participants agree they have friends of the opposite sex, Virginia discloses to Erik that she will often pass out on her guy friend’s couches.

It’s clear fans loved when Pastor Cal gave his opinion on the matter in a couple’s counseling session.

“I’m a married man,” he told the newly matched couple. “That’s not okay with me. It has nothing to do with me controlling my wife.”

Will this be a problem for Virginia and Erik?

Although the age gap didn’t seem alarming at first, Erik would prefer they’d start growing their family sooner rather than later. Even his mother Donna couldn’t help but ask when she could expect her grandchildren.

However, when it comes to Virginia, she admits she doesn’t know when the babies will come.

Jamie dives deeper into the age gap topic and asks, “Do you think that might cause Erik to push to have kids sooner than you’re ready?”

“It’s definitely a fear of mine,” she told Jamie Otis. “I think it scares him as well that I’m not quite as ready. I don’t necessarily have a timeline on it when I will be ready.”

Do you think Erik and Virginia will be able to make their marriage work?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.