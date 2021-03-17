MAFS: Erik calls out Virginia for liking photos of her exes on Instagram

Married at First Sight newlyweds Erik and Virginia are slowly realizing their connection may have been too instant. Pic credit: Lifetime

While Erik and Virginia were one of the luckier couples on this season of Married at First Sight, that doesn’t mean they’re necessarily in the clear.

Although they shared an instant connection at their wedding as strangers, the two are slowly starting to realize they have some major differences in opinion.

Erik calls out his new bride for liking photos of her exs

While their large age difference didn’t seem like a problem at first, the reality of the gap is setting in. Virginia wanted someone who would add to her party lifestyle, while Erik admits he prefers a more low key night.

Their problems started with the topic of guy friends but the next obstacle on the horizon is the subject of ex-boyfriends and Instagram.

While Virginia tries to convince Erik that Instagram is simply liking people’s posts, he told her, “Yeah, but if you’re liking like an ex-boyfriend’s picture, I don’t like that. That doesn’t make any sense to me.”

“What’s the point of being friends with them if you’re not gonna like their stuff?,” she asked her husband of a few weeks.

“Then don’t be friends with them on there. You shouldn’t be anyway.”

Not knowing how to react, Virginia ends the conversation by saying, “I can’t decide if I’m gonna be annoyed about this or just get over it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMdKCJzpuqk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Its clear fans are torn on who is right in this situation. Some viewers are completely on Erik’s side, stating that not unfollowing ex-boyfriends would mean not respecting her husband.

However, other fans feel Erik is controlling and see no issues in being friends with your ex. One fan even wrote, “Eric needs to reflect on why this bothers him so much. Why should Virginia be made to feel like she in the wrong all the time?”

Fans debate in the comment section who is right in this argument. Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Erik disagrees with her crashing on her guy friends couches

It looks like Erik may need to bring in Pastor Cal for back-up on this one.

Last week, Erik expressed to the resident MAFS expert that he wasn’t comfortable with Virginia crashing on the couches of her guy friends.

While Virginia saw this as an issue, Pastor Cal admitted he wouldn’t be comfortable with it either.

It’s clear these two will need to compromise to make this marriage work.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime.