MAFS OG Jamie Otis loves Vincent and Briana, sees them ‘lasting the long haul’

While fans love Briana Morris and Vincent Morales on this season of Married at First Sight, so does MAFS OG Jamie Otis.

If anyone knows what it takes to make this process work, it’s the Season 1 veteran and her husband, Doug Hehner, and from what she’s observed so far, Jamie is convinced that Briana and Vincent will be “lasting the long haul.”

While the two singles from Atlanta shared an initial attraction, through trials and tribulations, they were able to build a strong foundation and were the first couple from Season 12 to officially declare their love for each other.

Jamie Otis loves Vincent and Briana, already planning play dates

On the latest episode of MAFS, the newlyweds celebrated their first milestone together, their one month anniversaries.

Spending the day eating a romantic dinner on the water, it was clear Vincent wanted to make the day special for his new wife.

In a post on Instagram, he is gushing about Briana, saying, “I am in love with my wife. You can’t really explain what you feel inside but it’s kinda like you can’t be away from this person like I can’t express how like great it feels, it’s surreal.”

Under the post, an excited Jamie commented, “Yasss! I see these two lasting the long haul! I am imagining play dates (with kids or without) soooooon!”

It’s no secret the MAFS family gets close as the still-married couples check in with each other regularly on the spin-off, Couples Cam.

It’s obvious Jamie predicts Vincent and Briana entering their exclusive club of married couples.

Vincent and Briana have been compared to Woody and Amani

In the past, Vincent’s relationships failed because his partner didn’t believe in his entrepreneur dreams. However after his grandmother was rushed to the hospital on their honeymoon, Briana was able to display the supportive quality he needed in a partner.

When it comes to Briana, her family did not shy away from using the word bossy. However, the experts couldn’t have found someone more patient than Vincent.

Vincent and Briana have been doing so well that they’ve actually been compared to Season 11 all-stars, Woody and Amani.

Both couples shared an instant physical attraction, yet waited till their emotional foundation caught up to take the next steps in their relationship.

Who’s your favorite couple on this season of Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c pm on Lifetime