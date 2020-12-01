MAFS New Orleans update: Karen and Miles debut new Youtube channel

New Orleans was the home of the longest Married at First Sight experiment in franchise history.

While this couple needed the extra time to build a connection, it happened and they’re doing better than ever since leaving the Lifetime show.

The journey between Miles Williams and Karen Landry was unique but they plan on continuing to share their journey with fans.

Their journey on MAFS was slow

This season had couples like Woody and Amani and Bennett and Amelia, but it took a little longer for this couple to figure out if they actually wanted to be together.

Although it took more time to warm up to each other, the experts did well in matching Karen with someone as patient as Miles.

Karen had some baggage to deal with, having been hurt in the past and she took her time in letting Miles in.

However, Miles struggled with not receiving affection from his wife. Fans were torn if this couple was going to say ‘Yes’ on Decision Day.

They plan on opening up to fans

On Decision Day, they surprised MAFS fans and chose to stay married.

The usually private couple announced that they are sharing the rest of their story on their new Youtube channel.

Sporting a new comfortability with each other and matching outfits, it’s clear this couple is doing better since leaving the show. Karen even ends the video embracing Miles – something viewers didn’t see too often while watching the show.

They revealed one of their first videos will probably be a Q&A session with fans to set the record straight on their relationship.

Karen was more reserved on the show but Miles was clear that “Killa” was ready to clear things up about things that happened this season.

Miles also plans on talking to fans about topics that are important to him such as mental health and education.

They also asked fans for their opinions on what content they’re interested in seeing.

Karen constantly shows her cooking skills on her Instagram stories and she promised fans will soon be getting that on their YouTube channel.

The couple expressed their thankfulness for all the overwhelming support they’ve received and revealed it’s helped in their growth as a couple.

Married at First Sight Atlanta returns in January 2021 on Lifetime.