MAFS Update: Miles Williams ‘excited to share’ journey with wife Karen Landry after saying yes on Decision Day

The Married at First Sight experts have gotten better with their matches over the years- 3 out of the 5 couples in New Orleans decided to stay married, a better outcome than in past seasons.

Although the other couples had already exchanged ‘I love yous’ before Decision Day, the journey for Karen and Miles was a slow one.

Miles admitted that he questioned his decision right up until facing the experts.

Fans weren’t sure about Karen

Miles had a long journey through the process. At times, he confessed he felt that his new wife didn’t care about him. He wanted Karen to feel comfortable, but he didn’t want to sacrifice his own needs and happiness.

Fans felt for Miles as he craved affection from his wife. It wasn’t until Karen felt he was being completely honest with her that her walls came down.

She had always thought he was putting up a front because he felt too good to be true. However, thanks to the unprecedented events of the pandemic, the couple had double the normal time of the experiment to decide if they wanted to spend forever together.

Miles and Karen are still together to this day, which shocks many fans. Miles has admitted that Karen has received a lot of hate for her time on the show.

Viewers felt she was too cold toward Miles, and even host of the reunion Kevin Frazier said that he wished he could give Miles a hug at certain points of the experiment.

He thanked fans for their support

View this post on Instagram Miles from MAFS A post shared by @ mafslove on Nov 3, 2020 at 10:42am PST



Although their road was rough, he’s excited to share their future.

Miles took to Instagram to thank all the fans for the love he has received.

“Welcome. Excited to have you part of my journey and excited to be part of yours,” he told his Instagram followers. He’s excited to talk to fans and advocate for things that matter to him.

As someone who has dealt with depression, Miles reminds fans to take care of their mental health during these stressful times. His goal is to have a space to talk about things that matter and support those that are struggling.

Do you think Miles and Karen will stay married?

Married at First Sight Atlanta returns in January 2021 on Lifetime.