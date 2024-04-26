MAFS fans bid ‘good riddance’ to Denver after the ‘Worst. Season. Ever.’

It’s been a long and bumpy road for Married at First Sight viewers and now we can breathe easy that the Season is over.

Fans of the show are happy to bid “good riddance” to the Denver cast for trolling us with the “Worst. Season. Ever.”

Remember that Season 17 premiered in October 2023 and aired its last episode on April 17, 2024.

That’s six torturous months of watching Emily Balch, Becca Haley, Lauren Good, and Clare Kerr’s feeble attempts at trying to make their marriages work with husbands, Brennan Shoykhet, Austin Reed, Orion Martzloff, and Cameron Frazer.

Lauren and Orion were the first couple to call it quits only days after tying the knot, and that was just a sign of things to come.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Chloe and Michael tied the knot later in the season, giving us hope that at least one couple would be standing in the end.

That wasn’t the case, but they at least were the only couple who wasn’t caught up in the deceptive plot to fake storylines – a revelation that came to light at the reunion.

It was an embarrassing season and we’re happy to wipe our hands clean of Denver.

MAFS viewers bid good riddance to the Denver cast

MAFS fans have taken to social media to air their gripe and express relief that the season is finally over.

“Awful season! Men started the negative season and the women took out their anger in the end. Glad it is over!” wrote a commenter.

“GOOD RIDDANCE DENVER,” added someone else.

One MAFS viewer exclaimed, “Worst. Season. Ever. Thought Chloe was only genuine person on the show.”

One person posted a trash bin emoji adding, “whole season.”

“The seasons will continue to get worse and worse because of the new agenda for drama rather than successful marriages,” reasoned someone else.

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @mafsnation/Instagram

MAFS Season 18 is on the way

As we continue to erase the bitterness of Denver from our memory, at least we have a sweet treat with the Season 18 trailer.

The new season will take place in Chicago the hometown of MAFS expert Dr. Pia Holec, who exclaimed excitement that the show is back in her city.

The last time the show was filmed in Chicago was Season 5 which aired in 2017 and featured the success story of Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico who are still happily married today with two kids.

Can Season 18 return the franchise to its former glory? We’ll have to wait and see.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.