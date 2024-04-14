Reunion host Kevin Frazier says MAFS experts are ‘embarrassed’ by Season 17 controversy

Married at First Sight viewers have been expressing outrage on social media at the ridiculous antics of the Season 17 cast, and now reunion host Kevin Frazier is speaking out.

The long-time host blasted the Denver cast at the reunion when they spilled the tea about their plan to deceive producers and viewers with made-up storylines.

Kevin has been answering questions about the shocking revelations from Part 1 of the reunion as people continue to air outrage at being duped by the cast.

We’ll hear what the experts say about all this when Part 2 of the reunion airs, and Kevin has been defending them online.

He confessed that Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwart, and Dr. Pia Holec are “embarrassed” and upset by how things have played out.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Kevin shared a screenshot from the Season 17 reunion that showed the cast on stage and asked viewers to give feedback.

The photo showed the women on one side clad in pink outfits representing female empowerment, with the men on the other side ready to face off.

Kevin Frazier defends the ’embarrassed’ MAFS experts amid Denver controversy

“Ok let’s go at, thoughts after the first episode of this crazy a** #Denver @mafslifetime Reunion? #MAFS” Kevin captioned the Instagram post.

The reunion host wanted to hear from MAFS fans and he certainly got a lot of feedback, questions, and opinions in the comments.

“Stop telling us the producers and ‘experts’ only want these matches to work! It’s obvious their intention is the opposite,” wrote one Instagram user.

That remark garnered a response from Kevin in defense of the experts.

“Experts hate this madness and the dissension. They are truly embarrassed by some of the behavior,” he confessed. “They really really really want things to work and HATE these divorces. That’s the real truth. They were pissed by some of the bs the couples pulled.”

Pic credit: @kevinfrazier/Instagram

There’s a change in the works for MAFS Season 18

Kevin also teased that things will be different in Season 18 after a commenter wrote, “I’m disappointed with the entire Denver cast.”

“I have been a fan of MAFS since season 1. The last 4 seasons have been a snooze. It’s time for a shake-up!!!” continued the viewer.

The MAFS host responded, “there are some changes being made with Chicago … people really come on saying they want to get married and be in love, then don’t want to be married or in love…”

Pic credit: @kevinfrazier/Instagram

Are you excited to see some changes in Season 18? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.