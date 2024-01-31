MAFS viewers trash the experts for terrible season with ‘toxic’ couples

Married at First Sight viewers are airing frustration about the toxic cast members on the show as Season 17 continues to disappoint.

Certain cast members — we’re looking at you, Orion and Brennan — have been getting their share of bashing online.

However, now fans are lashing out at the experts, Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec.

Anyone holding out hope for a happy ending for at least one happy ending might want to check out Monsters and Critics’ Season 17 spoilers.

If you want to save the surprise for Decision Day, at least you’ll have something to look forward to.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the meantime, viewers have been watching a draining season filled with one disappointment after the other, and they’re convinced that the main problem is the experts.

MAFS Season 17 costars Emily and Clare check in on each other

The MAFS Instagram page posted a funny teaser online, but it got people in a tizzy.

The short clip showed a sneak peep of Episode 15, which features Emily and Clare checking in with each other.

“How are you doing? How are we doing,” said Emily laughingly.

“That’s the million-dollar question,” responded Clare.

To get you caught up, Clare has already called it quits on her marriage to Cameron due to a lack of chemistry. Sadly, Cameron didn’t take the breakup very well and developed a heart issue after they parted ways.

As for Emily, her tumultuous marriage to Brennan has been hanging on by a thread for quite some time, and viewers have been begging her to cut ties and bolt.

Viewers blast the MAFS experts for toxic matches

The short MAFS teaser was posted online with the caption, “How is everyone doing?! #MAFSDenver.”

“Uhhhhhh we are not doing well but you can thank the ‘experts’ for that,” responded one commenter.

“I know these aren’t the best couples, but y’all know who REALLY needs to admit they f**ked up this season? The experts. That’s who,” said someone else.

One viewer exclaimed “Emily is in q toxic relationship. The experts really should protect her in this toxic relationship.”

MAFS viewers blast the experts. Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

One commenter reasoned, “If these terrible experts matched the right people based on what they’ve asked for and marriage would NOT be hard. Tired of watching these poor couples struggle!”

Someone else added, “I need the experts to take the L on this season forreal.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.