MAFS Season 17 spoilers: Here’s who stayed married on Decision Day

If you still have a vested interest in Married at First Sight, you deserve a medal, because, let’s be honest, the season has been excruciating to watch.

We’re still trudging on nonetheless — most people with zero confidence that there will be even one couple standing by the end of the season.

We know exactly how this will end because a popular MAFS fan page– who rarely ever gets it wrong — shared some spoilers about which couples stayed together on Decision Day and which ones called it quits.

We’re 14 episodes into Season 17, and a lot has happened already.

Two couples have already split, and one is hanging on by a thread.

However, the season also gave us the show’s first-ever runaway bride, and it’s quite shocking that it took this long.

Another first is a wedding that occurred midway through the season, as the jilted groom Michael Shiakallis got a second chance at love with a new bride.

MAFS viewers are not too hopeful about the new couple, who are just now starting their journey, while the other matches have already gotten married, been on their honeymoon, and moved in together.

Which MAFS couples stayed married on Decision Day and who didn’t?

If you don’t want to know how Season 17 will end, you should probably keep scrolling because we’re about to spill the tea.

There are a few more episodes left in Season 17, but @mafsfan has already shared some spoilers about which couples stayed together and which ones got divorced.

By the way, these spoilers were shared in November of 2023, and they’ve been right about everything so far.

We already know Orion and Lauren are getting divorced since they didn’t even make it past the honeymoon. However, Cameron and Clare soon followed suit.

As for the three remaining couples, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Brennan and Emily finally called it quits, after watching their painful marriage play out this season.

Becca and Austin have been giving fans hope, although there are some red flags in their relationship.

Austin has been skeptical about getting intimate with Becca, and that has been a major point of frustration for her.

The good news is that the couple opted to stay married on Decision Day, but don’t get too excited about that.

According to the MAFS fan page, they called it quits a few weeks later.

What happened with the newly married couple Chloe and Michael?

Michael and Chloe had a late start to the game, but MAFS fans have expressed doubt that they are a good match.

Things started smoothly between the pair on their wedding day, but things are going to get rocky.

So rocky in fact, that the couple reportedly opted to get divorced on Decision Day.

That means all the matches this season were total failures. At this point, let’s just throw the whole show away and move on with our lives.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.