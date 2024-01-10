MAFS Denver already has 2 failed marriages — Are Brennan and Emily next?

Married at First Sight has been going downhill for a few seasons now, and if you were hoping for a redemption season, this is not it!

Season 17 is already down in the dumps, as two Denver couples have already called it quits.

Orion broke Lauren’s heart a few weeks ago when he opted to leave the marriage, and in the latest episode, Clare and Cameron parted ways due to a lack of chemistry.

Based on how things are going, Brennan and Emily are very close behind, and we predict they’ll part ways before the season ends.

Viewers have been calling for Emily to leave the marriage for several weeks, but she’s been hanging in there and hoping that Brennan will start to open up.

However, in a preview for the upcoming episode, it appears Emily is finally at her breaking point.

If Brennan and Emily decide to split, that leaves only one of the four couples still hanging on by a thread.

Furthermore, for the first time in the show’s history, the season featured one bride who didn’t even make it down the aisle. So, that relationship ended before it even started.

MAFS couple Brennan and Emily are on the edge of a breakup

Emily has been trying her best with Brennan, but a preview for tonight’s episode hints there might be no way to salvage this marriage.

The clip shows the couple trying to do an exercise given to them by Dr. Pepper, but Emily is left frustrated as Brennan shows little interest in opening up.

After refusing to answer question after question, Emily exclaims, “I don’t know what is gonna get through to him at this rate.”

Meanwhile, with Decision Day less than four weeks away, it’s not looking promising for this couple.

MAFS alums sound off on Emily and Brennan’s marriage

After the preview clip was posted online, several MAFS alums commented on the couple, and they are all Team Emily.

“Yeah, the signs are there love. Run like hell.😂,” suggested Woody Randall.

“Ugh poor Emily she deserves better,” said Ashley Petta. “Crazy everyone was so worried about her in the beginning and she actually seems like the most mature and ready for a relationship person out of the whole cast.”

Season 14 star Mark Maher also commended Emily for “pushing through and showing up every day.” However, he remains hopeful that the pair can fix things and that Brennan can see “what he has before it’s what he had.”

Meanwhile, one viewer said bluntly, “This man does not want to be married. Period!”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.