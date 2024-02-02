MAFS alums ‘jealous’ over stunning mansion featured in the upcoming couples retreat

Get ready to see the couples together again in the upcoming episode of Married at First Sight – although now, half of them aren’t even together.

Nonetheless, the cast will gather for their couple’s retreat in Foxfield, Colorado, and the location is stunning.

Images of the mansion, once owned by a former NFL player, were posted online, and even a few of the former MAFS cast were impressed and admittedly “jealous.”

It’s hard to envision a successful couples retreat this season, although it’s been a staple feature on the show for quite some time.

At this point, two couples have already called it quits, and it’s not looking promising for Becca and Austin or Emily and Brennan.

They might bring back Orion and Lauren, much like they did for Michael and Chloe’s wedding. However, viewers were furious when he recently reappeared on the show after opting to end his marriage early in the season.

Another couple we might see at the retreat is Clare and Cameron, who’ve also called it quits. Clare also attended the wedding, but Cameron opted not to attend.

Either way, it’s going to be an interesting episode.

MAFS alums are ‘jealous’ of the stunning mansion used for the Season 17 retreat

Photos of the gorgeous mansion where the cast spent their couples retreat were posted by @mafsfan on Instagram.

“Mini spoiler: Couples Retreat (next week) will be held in Foxfield, Colorado at the former home of NFL player Von Miller. Not sure how they pulled off getting this place for the show! 😆,” the caption read.

Season 16 cast member Chris Thielk — who’s been tuning in to the show alongside his wife Nicole — had much to say.

Chris revealed that the Nashville cast stayed in Gatlinburg for their couple’s retreat, and while it was admittedly “cool,” he called the Season 17 location “amazing.”

“Denver cast got hooked up for sure! Not gonna lie I’m a little jealous of this,” said Chris. “Looking forward to the episode as our couples retreat was such a cool and great experience for all of us!”

Season 12 alum, Jacob Harder also exclaimed “Wow” after seeing the images of the stunning property.

MAFS alums share their excitement. Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

MAFS Episode 16 promises a rocky retreat

Episode 16 is only a few days away, and the title teases a rocky retreat for the cast.

Michael and Chloe’s romantic honeymoon is officially over, and the newly married pair return to Denver to face a mountain of new challenges.

Meanwhile, the other couples set off for a relaxing retreat, some with high hopes of strengthening their bond, but is one couple on an outright collision course?

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.