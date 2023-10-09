Here’s why Nicole Woley is ‘hopeful’ about the new MAFS couples

Nicole Woley is hopeful about the upcoming season of Married at First Sight after a successful stint on the show in Season 16.

After what seemed like a very long break, the network released the Season 17 trailer, and viewers had a lot to say about it.

People have been vocal about the couples, and most have expressed doubt that they’ll be in it for the long haul.

Not surprisingly, many have lost hope in the unique eight-week experiment after so many seasons of failed marriages.

However, Nicole knows all too well that things can turn out much differently than predicted, which is why she’s not counting out the new matches.

She used her marriage to Chris as an example and noted that many people thought their relationship would fail, they’ve proven the naysayers wrong.

Nicole Woley explains why she’s ‘hopeful’ about the Denver couples

The MAFS Season 17 matchmaking special kicked off a few days ago and gave us some insight into the casting process.

Viewers are already making their predictions about the Denver matches, and let’s just say they’re not betting on any happily ever afters.

However, Season 16 alum Nicole has a different take on the show as she posted an Instagram comment about why we shouldn’t be so quick to judge the new couples.

“If I had a dollar for every person that said Chris and I wouldn’t be a good match then I would be able to retire right now,” reasoned Nicole.

She noted that despite people doubting that they would last, she and Chris are still together “over a year later and thriving better than anyone could have predicted.”

“I’m going to be hopeful and say that (as of now at least) these couples can really surprise us,” she added.

MAFS viewers express doubts about the Season 17 matches

Nicole is among the few people who are hopeful that the new season will have successful marriages, but the majority have expressed doubt.

We already know that one couple didn’t even make it down the aisle as the Season 17 trailer featured a runaway bride and a jilted groom.

However, the remaining four couples are not exactly impressing viewers with the little snippets they’ve seen so far.

“Some of these matches seem doomed,” said one commenter.

“😒😒another awful season. Over it,” said someone else.

“I feel like each season their couple choices get worse lol,” wrote one viewer.

“Why Oh why! Do I have no Faith in this season 😮😮!!!😢😢😢,” another person added.

Someone else said, “Let’s hope these matches are better than the past several seasons. These are people’s lives being messed with.”

Married at First Sight Season 17 premieres Wednesday, October 18 at 8/7c on Lifetime.