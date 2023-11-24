MAFS fans fed up with Orion’s ‘fragile ego’ after he slut-shames Lauren

Married at First Sight viewers are officially fed up with Orion, and it’s not without reason, as we’ve seen some questionable behavior over the past few weeks.

Most recently, it was a conversation with his wife, Lauren, about her previous sex life that has people in an uproar.

Now, he’s being accused of having a fragile ego and slut-shaming Lauren, which was the final straw for viewers.

Initially, we were hopeful about Lauren and Orion’s marriage as the couple seemed in sync. However, things have taken quite a turn.

Orion has been very judgemental regarding Lauren, who has made it a point to be honest with him during their interactions.

In a previous episode, fans were shocked when he admitted he used to use the N-word in the past but has since changed his ways.

Lauren gave him grace, but in the same conversation, when he asked if she had ever used a particular word, she said no but accidentally repeated it in her response.

The honest mistake upset him, and he held on to that for quite some time. However, another conversation between Orion and Lauren has people in an uproar.

Orion and Lauren talk about sex, and things take a turn

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Orion, he will ask a question and then get offended by the answer.

We’ve seen it happen a few times before, and in the recent episode, it happened again.

The moment played out when the couple started talking about the last time they had sex, and Orion said it was more than a year and a half for him.

However, when Lauren revealed that she had sex two months before finding out that the MAFS experts had found her a match, Orion wasn’t having it.

“I’m feeling a bit uncomfortable,” he told Lauren, adding that sex is now “off the table” for them.

Meanwhile, that sex conversation was the alleged cheating scandal that was teased recently, but now we know there was no cheating since it happened before Lauren met Orion.

MAFS fans slam Orion for slut-shaming Lauren

A clip of the tense conversation between the MAFS couple was posted online, and viewers slammed Orion for his behavior.

“Is he sl u t shaming her for being GROWN and having a sex life?!” questioned one commenter.

“He basically told her she is ‘handing her self out.’ Jeez,” added someone else.

One person also wrote, “Slut-shaming. Made me really dislike him.”

Meanwhile, some viewers think the problem with Orion is his fragile ego, which is why he’s always so easily offended.

One viewer said, “Im so sick of Orion at this point! He’s so offended by everything and has such a fragile ego.”

Another reiterated the sentiment and said, “His ego is way too fragile for me. Sorry.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.