Michael is ‘anxious’ about second wedding in MAFS spoiler after runaway bride fiasco

Michael Shaikallis is about to walk down the aisle again, and the Married at First Sight star is admittedly feeling “anxious.”

That’s not surprising since his first attempt at marriage ended in disaster. By now, we’ve all heard the story of the runaway bride–a first in the show’s history.

Michael was excited to join the other Season 17 couples who tied the knot a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, he was left standing at the altar alone and confused when his bride pulled a disappearing act.

The experts felt guilty for their oversight–as they should–and they decided to find a new bride for Michael.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Michael shares the surprising update with his castmates and invites them to the wedding.

Michael invites his castmates to his second wedding in the MAFS Episode 13 spoiler

Last week, viewers found out that Michael was getting a second bride, and we were introduced to Chloe Brown.

However, Michael’s castmates haven’t yet heard the news, but they’ll find out in the upcoming episode.

We don’t get to see Michael very often, since, there’s no storyline without the bride and groom, but that’s about to change.

In an Episode 13 preview clip, Michael shows up during a game night with the other couples, to share the happy news, and to hand out his wedding invitations.

“The wedding is on Saturday, and I would be very honored if you guys would be in attendance to support me,” he tells his shocked castmates.

Michael admits he’s ‘anxious’ about his second wedding after being jilted at the altar

The MAFS star is ready to brave the storm again after the experts botched their first attempt to find him a good match.

Michael’s new bride, Chloe Brown expressed excitement when she was introduced in the last episode, and she has put all her trust in the experts, who, by the way, haven’t told her about the runaway bride saga.

However, after his first experience, Michael is optimistic but cautious.

“Doing this again, obviously, I know what the worst-case scenario kind of feels like. So there is, I think, a little bit of a reckoning there” noted the 38-year-old.

“I definitely acknowledge that I’m a little bit more anxious,” he later added.

Meanwhile, we’re curious to see how this will play out since we’re already halfway through the season, and a lot has gone down.

The other four couples have all tied the knot, gone on their honeymoon, and have moved in together, plus two couples have already called it quits.

How will Michael and Chloe’s storyline play out since we’re so far into the season? We’ll have to stay tuned to find out.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.