Mackenzie McKee opens up about adopting and whether she’s still with husband Josh

Mackenzie McKee opened up to her fans about her relationship with Josh and having more kids. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee cleared the air with her followers and opened up about having more kids and the status of her marriage to Josh.

Mackenzie recently revealed that she was headed on a road trip from Florida back to her home state of Oklahoma to visit family and friends.

On the 20-hour-long road trip, Mackenzie had time to kill, and opened up a question box in her Instagram stories.

Mackenzie shared a professional photo of herself, lying in a field of flowers, and told her followers, “On a 20 hour road trip and feeling like answering some questions [winky kiss emoji’]”

Mackenzie revealed that she’s done having biological kids but wants to adopt

Mackenzie’s followers obliged, and she opened up about her personal life. One of the first questions from a fan read, “Do you want more kids?”

Mackenzie included a pic of herself with her three kids, Gannon, 9, Jaxie, 7, and Broncs, 4, at an amusement park along with her answer.

Mackenzie answered fan questions while traveling from Florida to Oklahoma. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

“God has truly blessed me. With type 1 diabetes I have chosen to [not] have any more on my own. But plan to adopt one day. I pray about it often,” Mackenzie answered.

Another question from a follower was regarding Mackenzie’s relationship status with her husband, Josh McKee. The couple has a rocky past, dating back to her early days on 16 and Pregnant.

Mackenzie cleared the air about her relationship with husband Josh McKee. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie was just 16 years old when she was expecting her and Josh’s first child, Gannon, in 2011 on the show. They’ve had their fair share of ups and downs, but eventually decided to tie the knot in 2013.

Mackenzie said husband Josh will ‘always be by her side’

“Are you and Josh just friends now?” asked another of Mackenzie’s followers.

Mackenzie included a pic of herself, her dad Brad, her husband Josh, and their son Broncs on a boat and answered, “I think Josh will always be by my side [nerdy emoji]”

Because of their many ups and downs, fans of Teen Mom OG have often wondered about Mackenzie and Josh’s relationship status. One of Mackenzie’s fans asked, “Are you and [Josh] still together and married? I love that you are making it [work.]”

Mackenzie is confident that she and Josh will be best friends forever. Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie replied and explained that her view isn’t exactly the norm, saying that she let nature take its course when it came to their marriage after her move to Florida.

Mackenzie let destiny run its course when it came to her marriage

“As weird as this is[,] I don’t believe anyone should have to work to make things work,” she shared. “I didn’t plan to be together as one again when I moved. I just lived for MYSELF. A happy stress free life and let him be. I knew it would all work out the way it should be if I walked away.”

When Mackenzie was offered a job in Florida for her nutrition line, she jumped at the opportunity. She and Josh were struggling, however, and she initially left him behind while she began her new life with their kids. Josh eventually joined his family after several months.

Another fan wanted to know Mackenzie’s favorite thing about Josh. She answered, “He has never controlled me, forgives me, extremely patient, his friendship with my dad. And his love for the kids[.]”

“How is your and [Josh’s] relationship now[?] [You] both seem to have come a long way and look happy together,” asked another one of Mackenzie’s fans.

The 26-year-old mom of three included a pic of Josh giving her a piggyback ride and replied, “Fine and dandy. We are a lot more fun together than we appear on tv [three cross-eyed laughing emojis]. Just really best friends, even when I wanted a divorce and to move on, we’ve been best friends since we were 15 and I don’t think that will ever change.”

Mackenzie and Josh have pushed through a rough history

Mackenzie revealed earlier this year that she wishes she and Josh were represented “more accurately” on Teen Mom OG. Plus, Mackenzie warned her followers that on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG, she went “psycho” a few times.

From the looks of her Instagram posts, Mackenzie and Josh are getting along just fine. Last month, Mackenzie wished Josh a happy 28th birthday after calling herself and Josh the “couple nobody wants together.”

Here’s to hoping Mackenzie and Josh have finally worked things out and are happily together for the long haul.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.