Machine Gun Kelly talks ‘snagging’ an underage Kendall Jenner in a resurfaced interview

Machine Gun Kelly might have some explaining to do to Megan Fox after past comments he made about Kendall Jenner resurfaced.

The “Bad Things” rapper recently connected to the Kardashian-Jenner family through his friends Travis Barker and Pete Davidson.

As Monsters & Critics previously shared, Barker became engaged to Kourtney Kardashian last year after several months of dating.

Additionally, Davidson is Kim Kardashian’s first boyfriend since she and Kanye West separated after six years of marriage.

Although he’s a part of the Kar-Jenner inner circle, MGK, whose real name is Richard Colton Baker, is coming under fire over comments he made about Jenner when she was a teenager.

Machine Gun Kelly called Kendall Jenner his ‘celebrity crush’ when she was 17

Earlier this week, a TikTok user named @unluckyp1ckle reposted an interview MGK had with Fuse in 2014. During the conversation, the Cleveland native shared his celebrity crush at the time.

Without hesitation, Kelly admitted to being attracted to Jenner, who was 17 back then. In addition to stating he’d had a crush on Jenner for a while, MGK also said he wouldn’t let their six-year age difference get between them.

“I​​ hope that I’m snagging that,” he said of the runway model. “Don’t let me move to L.A. Oof, I’m finding her.”

When asked if he would wait until Jenner turned 18 to make his move, the then 23-year-old rapper said he didn’t think her age mattered — and that he wasn’t a “creepy age” to date Jenner.

“I’m not waiting til she’s 18; I’ll go now,” he said. “I’m 23, dog, like, I’m not like a creepy age, like, you know what I’m saying? I’m 23, bro, she’s 17, and she’s, like, a celebrity. Like, there’s no limits right there.

“Robert Plant, who was one of the greatest lead singers ever, for all y’all don’t know he’s from Led Zeppelin, dated a girl that was 14. Axl Rose, who was one of the biggest badasses ever, dated a girl that was 16 and wrote a song on his first album about the girl that was 16.

“I don’t care. Say what you want, man. If Kendall Jenner was in your bedroom naked, and you’re 50, you’re going.”

TikTok users were quick to shared their thoughts on Kelly’s comments. “Ughh it got worse the longer he spoke,” one user said.

“Megan Fox complained that Hollywood sexualized her at a young age but dates a man like this,” another added.

Did MGK and Kendall Jenner ever date?

MGK hasn’t spoken out about his comments since his Fuse interview resurfaced. However, the rapper seemingly never made a move on Jenner.

Throughout his career, the father has dated celebrities such as Amber Rose and Halsey. As for Jenner, she’s dated NBA stars Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin before meeting her current beau, Devin Booker.

Despite his past comments, MGK and Fox appear to be going strong. The “Bloody Valentine” proposed to the Jennifer’s Body actor earlier this month.

“Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Fox shared on Instagram to announce their engagement. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes.”

Jenner also hasn’t responded to MGK’s historic interview.