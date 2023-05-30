Luis Ruelas denies meaning the ‘bury them’ comment about the Gorgas

There is no love lost between Luis Ruelas and the Gorgas.

Their relationship may be beyond repair despite Joe Gorga being Teresa Giudice’s last close family member.

Things between Giudice and the Gorgas have been up and down for 10 seasons. They have had their good and bad days, but recently, it’s almost declined to the point of no return.

Louie was upset about what was happening on social media as he married Teresa last August. The wedding special aired, and he threatened to “bury them” (the Gorgas) in a scene where he was distraught.

It’s a complicated situation, and more of that will be exposed at the three-part reunion that begins airing this week.

Even after months of being apart, things between Teresa and Joe didn’t go well when they sat down to rehash Season 13.

While speaking to Billy Bush with Extra, Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas discussed Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

A lot has happened, and one of the biggest questions was whether Teresa would return for Season 14. As of now, contracts have not gone out. However, Season 14 isn’t on pause, at least where Andy Cohen is concerned.

While talking to Billy, he brought up the comment “bury them” that Louie made during the wedding special.

Louie responded, “No, not like that. No, it was just frustrating because we’re getting married that day and I looked at my phone and I saw what they were doing. And it’s a shame. They’re berating us, they’re making fun, bantering with Teresa. It just wasn’t fair. Most of the season felt like that toward the end.”

He backtracked a lot, but Louie seems no stranger to saying different things at different times. Andy Cohen called him out on that after a recent appearance in the Watch What Happens Live audience the night Teresa Giudice was a guest. He said different things than what was said at the reunion, and Andy should know as he hosted the event.

What can viewers expect from The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion?

Explosive has been a word used to describe the upcoming Season 13 reunion. The Real Housewives of New Jersey had an intense season, and it spills over into the reunion.

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are still not on good terms, and rehashing things fueled the fire even more.

The cast feels forced to choose sides, but a few are in an awkward place, especially Dolores Catania. And speaking of Dolo, she admits that her beau, Paulie, is still legally married.

Some of the bombshells expected to come out of this reunion could change the series’ future. As contracts are contingent on how things go down and viewers’ reactions, Season 14 could look very different moving forward.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.