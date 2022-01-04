LPBW: Tori Roloff updates fans on Jackson and Lilah’s health issues

Tori Roloff updated her fans on Lilah’s vision and Jackson’s health after having leg surgery. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff filled in her fans on the status of Jackson and Lilah’s health.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jackson and Lilah both have health issues related to their dwarfism.

Jackson and Lilah Roloff’s health issues

Lilah, who recently celebrated her second birthday, has a condition called strabismus, or crossed eyes.

Strabismus is typically caused by poor muscle control in the eyes. Lilah currently wears glasses and an eye patch to help correct her vision.

Lilah’s big brother, four-year-old Jackson, recently underwent leg surgery to help correct the bowing in his legs caused by his dwarfism.

Both Jackson and Lilah were born with a type of dwarfism known as achondroplasia, which is the same type their dad Zach and grandmother Amy were born with.

Tori recently held a Q&A on her Instagram Stories and fielded some questions from fans about her and Zach’s kids’ health these days.

LPBW star Tori Roloff updates fans on Jackson and Lilah’s health

“How is Jackson doing after his surgery?” asked one of Tori’s followers.

The 30-year-old expectant mom of two replied, “Great! Thanks for asking. He still struggles with shoes but other than that he’s back to normal thank goodness.”

Tori’s fans were sure not to leave out Lilah and asked about her too.

“How’s Lilah’s eyes been?” another question read.

Tori explained, “Good. She was actually supposed to have surgery this last week but we cancelled it for the time being because she has been doing well with patching and glasses.”

Tori admitted that her fear of two-year-old Lilah undergoing surgery weighed heavy on her mind and played into their decision to wait on surgery, at least for now.

“I was feeling a little uncomfortable with surgery right now (even though we’re pretty sure she’ll need it in the future),” Tori continued, “but she’s improving and that’s what we’re thankful for!”

LPBW viewers got to see Lilah get her first pair of glasses last season on the show.

Lilah was not thrilled with wearing them initially, but she’s gotten used to them. Tori also struggled with Lilah wearing glasses, but her reasons sparked outrage among LPBW fans.

Tori repeatedly commented how Lilah’s glasses “weren’t cute,” which LPBW fans felt was sending the wrong message, as Lilah’s glasses served a purpose and weren’t a fashion statement.

These days, Tori and Zach are preparing to add to their family as they expect their third child in a few months.

After suffering a devastating miscarriage last year, Tori and Zach were thrilled to announce they had a rainbow baby on the way and the family is excited about welcoming another Roloff to the bunch.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.