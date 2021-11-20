LPBW: Lilah Roloff celebrates her second birthday – see the pics from her special day

Lilah Roloff celebrated her second birthday on Friday. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff celebrated their daughter Lilah’s second birthday.

Just two days after announcing that she’s expecting her and husband Zach Roloff’s third child next spring, Tori shared a sweet birthday post in honor of Lilah Ray.

LPBW star Tori Roloff pens sweet birthday post to daughter Lilah

Tori took to Instagram on Friday to wish her daughter a happy second birthday.

“Happiest of birthdays to our sweet Lilah Ray,” Tori captioned her post, which included three pics of Lilah.

In the pictures, Lilah, who sometimes wears glasses for strabismus, wore a beautiful white dress and a flower headband, and a pair of white Mary Jane shoes.

Lilah’s dress had gorgeous lace cap sleeves, a puckered bodice, and a tulle skirt. Her flower headband tied with a ribbon at the nape of her neck, where Tori tied it in a bow.

Tori’s caption continued, “You truly are a ray of light in our lives. You have so much sass and personality and constantly make us laugh. I have loved getting to know you more this year and watching you become more confident in your self.”

“You love your family so well, and I will never get tired of the kisses you give. I love you so much bean and I can’t wait to see you become a big sister (if the way you take care of your baby dolls is any indication you’ll truly be the best!) Happy birthday Bean! 🤍🤍”

Tori reflects on Lilah’s first birthday, shares toddler’s favorite gift

In her Instagram Stories, Tori shared some more pictures and videos of Lilah celebrating her second birthday.

In one slide, Tori shared a picture of her kitchen island in her new Washington home the night before Lilah’s birthday. On the island were Lilah’s gifts, a golden number two, a Happy Birthday banner hanging from the pendant lights, and pink and white Minnie Mouse balloons.

“How is our sweet bean 2 tomorrow?” Tori captioned the picture.

Tori reflected on Lilah’s last birthday in another photo which she captioned, “How was this a year ago?!?! 😭😭😭” In the picture from one year ago, Lilah wore a flower headband and a white dress, just as she did this year, as she posed on a blanket in the grass in front of a cake with oversized Scrabble letters that spelled out “One.”

In another set of pictures, Tori showed the yard sign she and Zach ordered for Lilah which read, “Happy 2nd Birthday Lilah!” and was surrounded by candy, music notes, unicorns, and a variety of flowers, and other girly items.

“Can you spot Lilah bean!?” Tori captioned the photo.

Another slide showed Lilah receiving her favorite gift of the day, a handmade plush Snow White doll, as her big brother Jackson handed her another gift.

Lilah has won over the hearts of LPBW fans who have fallen in love with the toddler’s sweet demeanor. Here’s wishing Lilah the happiest of birthdays!

