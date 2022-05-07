LPBW: Tori and Zach Roloff have first outing as a family of 5 with Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah

Tori and Zach took the whole family out for the first time. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World couple Tori and Zach Roloff, and their three kids embarked on their first outing as a family of five.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Tori and Zach welcomed their third child, son Josiah Luke, on April 30. Josiah joins siblings Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, and was a welcome addition to the family, especially after Tori’s miscarriage last year.

Since bringing Josiah home, Tori has been sharing plenty of pics and videos with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

LPBW stars Tori and Zach Roloff, kids take first outing as family of 5

Over the weekend, Tori shared video footage of herself, Zach, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah headed out for the day to her Instagram Stories.

“Okay, first outing as a family of five,” Tori told the camera as she filmed from the passenger’s seat of her and Zach’s car. Zach concurred and told the camera, “First outing!”

Next, Tori counted and pointed to each family member individually.

While greeting Lilah and Jackson in the backseat, Tori asked where they were going, and Jackson excitedly shared, “To soccer!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her next Instagram Story slide, which was a boomerang video, Tori raised her eyebrows in anticipation of what she was about to indulge in: coffee and a sub from Subway.

“I’ve waited 9 months for this,” Tori captioned her pic, as she shook her Dutch Bros. Coffee cup. Tori’s next slide addressed the DMs she seemingly received from fans making comments about drinking caffeine and eating lunch meat during pregnancy.

“Also everyone asking: Many women drink caffeine and eat deli meat while pregnant,” Tori shared. “I just chose not to. No judgement. Just my own personal choice.”

Josiah came home on Tori’s birthday

Earlier this week, Tori shared that baby Josiah’s homecoming was on her birthday, May 3. “…And just like that, it was like he was always here,” Tori captioned a post that included several pics of Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better homecoming for my birthday,” her caption continued. “Jackson and Lilah have been the absolute best big brother and big sister to our sweet Josiah. Jackson wants to hold him constantly, and Lilah is so concerned he will miss his Binkie or blanky! No idea how I got so blessed with my sweet family, and I thank God every moment for each of them!”

Little People, Big World fans will be looking forward to watching Tori’s pregnancy (and hopefully Josiah’s birth) play out in the upcoming season debuting later this month.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 23 on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.