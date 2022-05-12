LPBW: Roloff family celebrates twin brothers Zach and Jeremy Roloff for their birthdays

Jeremy and Zach Roloff celebrated their 32nd birthdays this week. Pic credit: @jeremyroloff and @zroloff07/Instagram

Little People, Big World twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff turned 32 this week and their family was sure to show them plenty of love.

Amy Roloff and her ex-husband Matt Roloff share four children: twin sons Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly, and youngest son Jacob.

Zach and Jeremy are a unique set of twins, in that Zach is a dwarf and Jeremy is average-sized.

LPBW star Amy Roloff shows twin sons Jeremy and Zach some love on their birthdays

The brothers recently celebrated their 32nd birthdays and their family was sure to celebrate them on their special day.

Zach and Jeremy’s mom Amy shared two pics to Instagram, one each of Jeremy and Zach. The first pic showed Jeremy with his wife Audrey and their kids Ember, Bode, and Radley during their recent trip to Hawaii. Amy’s second pic showed Zach posing for a professional shot with his two eldest kids Jackson and Lilah.

“The month of May has blessed me more than I can imagine. These two, my twin boys Jeremy and Zachary, made me a Mom today so many years ago. And today I celebrate them. Happy Happy Birthday Jeremy and Zachary,” Amy began her caption. The 57-year-old grandma to seven went on about how proud she is of her sons and told them, “I love you forever and always. ♥️🤗🙏🏻”

Jeremy’s wife Audrey and Zach’s wife Tori were sure to show their husbands some love for their birthdays on social media as well.

Jeremy and Zach’s wives Tori and Audrey celebrate their husbands’ birthdays

Both ladies took to their Instagram Stories where they shared some sweet pics with their fans. They each shared posts on their Instagram Posts also.

Pic credit: @toriroloff and @audreyroloff/Instagram

Along with the same pic Amy shared of Zach with Jackson and Lilah, Tori wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite person on the planet. I love you so much Zachary, and love that I get to do life with you. I hope you feel so loved today by us (your family) and everyone else! Thank you for being the best husband, father and friend! Now let’s get to the spaghetti and cake! 🤍🎉”

Audrey paid tribute to her husband on Instagram with a series of photos of Jeremy throughout different phases of his life.

“Happy birthday @jeremyroloff 🥳,” Audrey told her husband. “I love you and all your phases of hair + hobbies😜 expect maybe some more than others…🤪 You are one of a kind babe. A man of integrity, discernment, adventure, humility creativity, chivalry, strength and skill.”

“You are a patient, articulate, fun and loving father. You are the calm to my chaos, and my best friend. Cheers to you today my farm boy love – to all that you are and all that you will be🥃,” she concluded her caption.

Although Zach and Tori still film for LPBW with their kids, Jeremy, Audrey, and their kids announced they were stepping away from filming in 2018. The other Roloff siblings, Molly and Jacob, have also chosen not to film for LPBW.

Earlier this year, Jeremy told his fans that the show “became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” adding, “Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on tv.”

Season 23 of Little People, Big World returns on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.