LPBW: Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler were living their best lives this weekend — See who came to visit

Caryn Chandler and Matt Roloff of LPBW were living their best lives this weekend. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler were busy this weekend, living life to the fullest between work and play, and had a visit with a special family member.

Matt is known for staying busy both on and off Roloff Farms, between his various ongoing projects, the work it takes to run the farm, and spending time with his loved ones.

Caryn has been Matt’s loyal partner of four years and joins her boyfriend on their many outings and adventures.

This past weekend, the couple was living their best lives, between spending time with family and getting some work done around the farm.

Matt shared pics and videos on his Instagram account, highlighting his weekend

Matt told his followers, “Sharing my life with you all .. Another fun and productive weekend … played for hours with cousins Jackson and Ember, then attended some friends totally blast wedding Saturday night … had brunch this Moring with Molly and Joel before getting back to various projects around the farm with Jacob!”

He added, “Whew! Now letting that Oregon rain water the pumpkin and wildflower seeds in nice and good !! Life is good!!

The first pic Matt shared was a drawing by his granddaughter, Ember Roloff, drawn with crayons and had a message written that read, “Presented to Grandpa by: Ember Roloff, June 2021.”

Matt shares his granddaughter, Ember, with his ex-wife, Amy. Ember’s father is Jeremy Roloff, Zach’s twin brother, and one of the two eldest of the Roloff children. Matt and Amy also share a daughter, Molly, and son Jacob.

Matt and Caryn stayed busy visiting with family, attending a wedding and working on the farm

Another pic showed Matt and Caryn out to brunch with his daughter, Molly, and her husband, Joel. Molly, 27, and her husband got married in 2017 in an intimate wedding at Roloff Farms.

The next slide was a pic of Matt and Caryn at a friend’s wedding. Matt wore a cowboy hat and button-down shirt, seated next to Caryn, who looked beautiful in a black and white floral dress.

Matt also shared pics of projects inside his barn, a video of himself hanging out with grandson Jackson on the farm, a pic of a woodpile burning, the Roloff Farms entrance sign, a couple more pics of Jackson on the farm, and an adorable snap of Jackson and Ember sitting together watching TV.

Caryn shared the same pic from brunch with Molly and Joel on her own Instagram account

She captioned her pic, “Sweet Molly & her hubby Joel joined us for Sunday breakfast !”

Matt and Caryn are avid travelers and love to share their adventures on social media. The couple recently vacationed in Surprise, Arizona with Matt’s son Zach, his wife Tori, and their kids Jackson and Lilah.

Matt and Caryn own a vacation home in Arizona that once belonged to Caryn’s parents. The couple also took a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico earlier this year.

Fans of the show can catch up with what else kept Matt and Caryn busy during last year’s pumpkin season tomorrow, on an all-new episode of LPBW.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.