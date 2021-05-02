Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler have been busy traveling – see where the LPBW couple went

Matt Roloff and his longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler have been doing a lot of traveling lately. Pic credit: TLC

Little People Big World patriarch Matt Roloff and his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, are always on the go, and the past week has been no different with the couple doing lots of traveling.

Last week, Matt and Caryn shared pics from a getaway the couple took to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In Matt’s post, he shared a pic of himself and Caryn dining poolside at Italian restaurant Salvatore G’s of Cabo San Lucas, another pic of a beachside infinity pool, and an adorable pic of himself with Caryn’s arm around him, in front of the beautiful Mexico landscape.

He captioned the series of pics, “Me and @carynchandler1 relaxing and enjoying some R&R time away from @oregon in peaceful @cabosanlucasmexico”

Matt shared another post with a set of pics from his quick getaway to Cabo with Caryn. The first pic showed an aerial view of the couple’s resort. The next pic was of Matt and Caryn sharing fondue at dinner.

In the third pic, Matt and Caryn posed in front of a giant sign that read #CABO. In the last pic, the couple posed with their masks from inside the resort.

Matt captioned his second Cabo post, “Feeling very blessed … never caught the virus and now Vaccinated since February …still wearing the mask to be extra safe … while trying to get back to living life to the fullest… work hard, play hard, stay safe!”

Caryn shared a pic from Cabo on her own Instagram page, where she and Matt enjoyed a rooftop dinner with friends. She captioned her pic, “Quick getaway with my guy 🥰 & beautiful rooftop dinner w/ friends. 🌅”

After Mexico, the couple headed off to Arizona to visit with family

Over the weekend, Caryn shared a pic showing the couple in Arizona, where she and Matt own a vacation property, alongside her parents and her daughter, accompanied by her boyfriend.

Caryn said, “Friday night in the desert with some of my favorite people ! 🏜”

Matt and Caryn went public with their relationship in 2017 after he and ex-wife Amy divorced after 30 years of marriage

Although Matt hasn’t popped the question yet, some fans speculated he and Caryn might already be engaged after a fan commented on one of his posts, “Marry that woman!”

Matt replied, “Maybe I will !! You’ll have to wait and see. :))”

While some wonder if Matt and Caryn will get engaged soon, fans of the show have Amy and Chris’s upcoming nuptials to look forward to. A source revealed that although Matt and Caryn want to attend Amy and Chris’s wedding, they didn’t receive an invitation.

Fans of the show have plenty to look forward to and catch up with this season on Little People Big World, which promises viewers plenty of entertainment, Roloff-style.

Season 22 of Little People Big World premieres on Tuesday, May 11 at 9/8c on TLC.