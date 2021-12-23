LPBW: Isabel Roloff shares ‘beautiful’ things about motherhood, says Mateo inherited her ‘scrunched’ forehead

Isabel Roloff’ reflected on seeing pieces of herself and other family members in baby Mateo. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel Roloff of Little People, Big World fame shared some of the “beautiful” things about motherhood and reflected on her newborn son Mateo’s resemblance to family members.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Isabel and her husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their first child, son Mateo Tomas, on Dec. 4.

Mateo’s first name pays homage to Jacob’s father, LPBW patriarch, Matt Roloff, and his middle name, Tomas, is a tribute to Isabel’s late brother.

Although Jacob made it clear that he and Isabel won’t be sharing any pics of baby Mateo with their fans, they have shared some glimpses of the newborn and insight into what kind of baby he is.

LPBW’s Isabel Roloff reflects on motherhood, unconditional love

Recently, Isabel took to Instagram Stories to reflect on the beauty of motherhood.

“One really cool beautiful thing about being a parent and loving your child unconditionally is you see pieces of yourself in them,” Isabel wrote.

“And those pieces, you learn to love, too. For example, Mateo has my family’s forehead,” she continued. “Haha sounds weird but he makes this cute scrunched forehead face and it looks like mind. Gets me every time.”

Isabel explained that as a child, she was self-conscious about her “wrinkly” forehead but has grown to appreciate it since Mateo shares the trait.

“Now I look at Mateo’s sweet face and love that he got such an animated face from my side of the family. Just a wonderful thing, making a human and letting them melt your heart in so many ways.”

Isabel and Jacob Roloff chose to protect Mateo’s privacy

Isabel recently explained to her fans why she and Jacob chose to keep Mateo’s identity private online.

“We knew before we had him that we wanted to protect his privacy online,” Isabel told her followers.

“How that looks was always going to change because you don’t know until you’re in it, how you’re going to feel, what you’re going to feel comfortable sharing when baby is really here,” Isabel added.

Although Isabel and Jacob haven’t shared any pics of Mateo, they did share a tease of his little fingers grasping Isabel’s on the drive home from the hospital after his birth.

Isabel also revealed that Mateo spent some time in the NICU, but is doing well. She’s also been impressed with Jacob stepping up in his role as a new dad.

Baby Mateo joined the ever-growing number of cousins in the Roloff family, alongside Jackson, Lilah, Ember, Bode, and Radley, as well as another cousin due as Tori and Zach Roloff expect to welcome their third child next spring.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.