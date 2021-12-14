LPBW: Isabel Roloff reveals son Mateo was in NICU, Jacob Roloff has ‘exceeded’ her expectations as a father

Isabel Roloff revealed more information about her newborn son Mateo, including that he spent some time in the NICU. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff shared more intimate details about her newborn son Mateo and revealed that her husband Jacob Roloff has been by her side throughout it all.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Isabel and Jacob welcomed their first child, son Mateo, on Dec. 4.

Paying homage to Jacob’s father, Matt Roloff, and Isabel’s late brother Tomás, the couple revealed their son’s name one week after his birth.

LPBW star Isabel Roloff reveals baby Mateo spent time in the NICU, Jacob Roloff ‘exceeded’ her expectations as a father

Now, Isabel has opened up about some of the struggles she faced during labor and delivery and was sure to point out just how supportive Jacob has been.

On Monday, Dec. 13, Isabel took to Instagram to share a throwback pic while she was still pregnant with Mateo. Isabel and Jacob shared a kiss in the wildflower fields at Roloff Farms in the beautiful black and white pic.

Isabel got emotional sharing the image and told her fans, “Seeing these photos of little Mateo still in my belly makes me so emotional. You as a father has completely exceeded my expectations beyond anything I thought possible.”

Isabel then revealed that Mateo spent some time in the NICU and that Jacob was there with him, almost 24/7. Jacob has also been an amazing support for Isabel, as she explained.

“The fierce love you feel for him is palpable. The way you hardly let him spend a minute alone in the NICU. The way you stay up with him and let me sleep. The way you haven’t let a day go by without telling me I’m a superhero.”

“The way you love both baby and I the way we deserve to be loved. I am just so glad we’re in this thing together, Jacob. I love you more each day. 🖤”

Over the weekend, Isabel also took to Instagram stories to share more about her birth experience, which she revealed didn’t go as planned.

Isabel Roloff says her birth plan ‘completely flew out the window’

“Tired and happy,” Isabel captioned a selfie. “A lot of you are asking if I had a c section. No, but my birth plan completely flew out the window, it was almost comical.”

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel continued, “At least now I know I can kind of reflect on it with some humor (my brother and Jacob help with this since they were witness to it all). It was wild and traumatic and maybe I’ll share my birth story sometime.”

“For now I’m just glad I adapted and trusted the entire process,” Isabel added. “I would do it all again to get Mateo here safely. Now for lots of rest and post partum healing. ❤”

Isabel and Jacob have chosen to keep Mateo’s identity private from their followers on social media. In September, Jacob told his followers on Instagram, “Thank you thank you for friendly comments however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son ❤ it is, specifically, not personal.”

Although LPBW fans might not see Mateo’s face in pics online, Isabel did tease a pic of his tiny hand grasping her finger on the ride home from the hospital.

Baby Mateo joins the rest of the Roloff cousins, Jackson, Ember, Lilah, Bode, and Radley. Next spring, Mateo will gain another cousin when Tori and Zach Roloff welcome their third child.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.