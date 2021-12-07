LPBW: Jacob and Isabel Roloff welcome their first child

Isabel and Jacob Roloff welcomed their first child, a son. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel are officially parents!

Jacob announced that his and Isabel’s first child, a son, was born, but didn’t give any details about the birth.

The LPBW alum took to his Twitter account on Monday, Dec. 6, to announce the news.

LPBW alum Jacob Roloff announces birth of first child

“My wife is a superhero my son is an angel and all nurses are saints goodnight,” Jacob tweeted to his 27.8k Twitter followers.

In separate Instagram posts, Isabel and Jacob first announced they were expecting a baby in July 2021.

Jacob didn’t mention his and Isabel’s son’s name in his tweet, but Isabel has mentioned that she and Jacob have had their son’s name chosen for quite some time.

Isabel hasn’t announced anything on social media yet either, but that doesn’t come as a surprise.

Shortly after announcing that he would be a father this year, Jacob made it clear that he would keep his son out of the spotlight.

In Sept. 2021, Jacob told his followers of his son, “Thank you thank you for friendly comments however none of you (online) will ever ‘see’ my son ❤ it is, specifically, not personal”

Given that Jacob announced he wouldn’t show his and Isabel’s son’s face online, LPBW fans shouldn’t expect to see any pics of Baby Roloff out of respect for his privacy.

Jacob first appeared on LPBW in 2006 alongside his family. At 19 years old, Jacob decided to step away from filming LPBW in 2016 after complaining about being cheated out of money from his time on the show.

Years later, Jacob alleged that he was molested by one of TLC’s executive producers while filming for the show.

Since then, Jacob and Isabel have married and are now new parents.

The Roloff family continues to grow

Jacob and Isabel got engaged in 2017 after dating for three years and tied the knot in September 2019.

Jacob and Isabel’s son marks the sixth grandchild in the Roloff family, following cousins Jackson, Ember, Lilah, Bode, and Radley.

Just last month, Jacob’s brother Jeremy Roloff and his wife Audrey welcomed their third child, a son named Radley, who joined big brother Bode and big sister Ember.

Jacob’s other brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife Tori are currently expecting their third child, their rainbow baby, who is due in the spring and will join big brother Jackson and big sister Lilah.

Congratulations to Jacob and Isabel on the birth of their son and the rest of the Roloff family on their ever-expanding family!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.