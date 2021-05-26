LPBW: Is Caryn Chandler a gold digger or is she with Matt for love?

Caryn often gets called a gold digger by fans of the show, but is she really with Matt for love? Pic credit: TLC

On this week’s episode of Little People, Big World, Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, revealed that she often gets labeled as a gold digger, but she said she’s with Matt because he’s an “amazing man” and she loves him.

Now that Amy Roloff is moved off of the farm for good, Caryn has taken on more projects around the farm, without having to feel as though she’s overstepping any boundaries.

One of Caryn’s projects she started was a chicken coop. She ordered one that was low enough to the ground so that the grandkids, specifically Jackson, could help retrieve the chicken eggs.

Tori Roloff came to help with the project.

While Tori and Caryn were painting, the topic of how they met their respective love interests came up, and they talked about their experiences with dating and marrying little people.

The ladies mentioned some of the things they’ve been asked or confronted about when it comes to being with a little person, as someone of average height, and Caryn brought up a sore topic.

Caryn revealed the ‘saddest’ thing she deals with is being called a ‘gold digger’

“I think the saddest thing that I deal with, with Matt is that people think that I’m with him because of some reason other than I love him. Like, ‘Oh, she must be a gold digger, or she must be this,’ and it’s like, ‘Why do you have to think that?’ He’s an amazing man,” Caryn told Tori.

During her solo confessional, Caryn admitted that she could do without the farm because that’s not the reason she’s with Matt.

She revealed, “I love the farm, but if it went away tomorrow, I would still love Matt and we would live our life. So I know that I’m not with him for this farm. This farm is like a loaded pistol. I mean, there’s always something about it that’s good and something about it that’s bad.”

“You know, if anybody thinks I’m with him for some reason other than I adore him, that’s really their problem,” Caryn added.

Fans of the show have blasted Caryn’s attitude, especially towards Matt’s ex

Caryn and Amy have never exactly been BFF’s, and recently fans spoke out about Caryn’s “sassy” attitude. There are fans who also think Amy could use an attitude adjustment.

There is sure to be plenty more excitement and drama on Season 22 of Little People, Big World, and if fans get their way, possibly news of another Roloff engagement.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.