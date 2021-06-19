LPBW fans criticize Caryn Chandler for not buying a one-story home to accommodate boyfriend Matt Roloff

Caryn Chandler came under fire when LPBW threw shade at her for not buying a one-story home for Matt Roloff. Pic credit: TLC

Caryn Chandler of Little People, Big World came under fire by fans of the show for not accommodating her boyfriend, Matt Roloff, when she bought her home.

On this week’s episode of LPBW, viewers watched as Caryn found the home of her dreams and brought Matt along to check it out.

Caryn found her dream home but its stairs were a deterrent to Matt

Caryn and Matt walked through the home, pointing out the pros and cons. One major con that Matt noticed right away was the home’s stairs.

The home, which has two stories, had a set of stairs leading to the bedrooms and bathrooms on the top level. Although there were two landings for Matt to stop and rest on his way up, it was still tough for him to maneuver.

Matt was born with diastrophic dysplasia, a degenerative form of dwarfism that caused him to have 15 surgeries as a child.

The LPBW patriarch uses crutches to walk and struggles with climbing stairs, as evidenced in the scene.

Matt was supportive of Caryn and gave her his stamp of approval

Although Matt was unhappy about all the stairs in Caryn’s home, he eventually gave her his stamp of approval.

Fans of the show aren’t happy with Caryn’s decision to go through with buying the home, however. Some fans think it was dangerous for Matt to be navigating so many stairs with his condition.

Fans of the show weren’t happy with Caryn’s choice of houses

LPBW fans took to Reddit to discuss last week’s episode, and several voiced their opinions about Caryn not accommodating Matt’s needs when she chose a two-story house to buy.

One LPBW fan commented on the Reddit thread saying, “Guys, watching Matt hop up the stairs. That really looks dangerous.”

Another fan of the show agreed with their statement and called Caryn “selfish” for her decision to buy the home.

“I felt it would be easy for to take a fall. [Caryn] should not buy that place, she is already putting Matt’s safety at risk. It’s selfish,” the user commented.

LPBW fans felt Caryn's stairs in her home were putting Matt in danger.

“I’m confused as to why [Caryn’s] buying a home. I mean, I can’t see Matt going over there much considering it’s a two-story home & going up those stairs is obviously dangerous for him,” the LPBW fan wrote.

Another LPBW fan on Reddit spoke out about Caryn's decision to buy a home that didn't accommodate Matt.

Another LPBW viewer felt as though Caryn could have looked for a single-story home, even if it meant waiting longer for her dream home.

“I have a bad feeling about those stairs for Matt. [sad eyes emoji] I feel like there has to be a one-level house available somewhere. Even if there is a wait for it, it would be worth it,” wrote the LPBW fan.

LPBW fans wondered why Caryn didn’t buy a one-story home

Another fan agreed with the statement about buying a one-level home and thought Caryn should have waited for Matt to build his dream home before jumping into another purchase.

They wrote, “Agree. Plus I just don’t get why she’s buying one when they’re gonna do the other. I’d much rather wait than go through the minutia of buying it only to have to sell it again.”

One fan of the show wondered if Matt and Caryn considered adding a stairlift or an elevator to the home to make Matt’s life easier.

“I’m surprised they didn’t mention adding a stair lift, or one of those tiny elevators you put in a corner, or closet. I honestly wonder if she ever picks him up when they’re alone,” the user said.

They added, “It sounds weird, but Jeremy used to help them in and out of things all the time. (Just my curiosity. Not trying to be offensive.),” wrote the Reddit user.

LPBW fans had a "bad feeling" about Matt climbing Caryn's home's stairs.

Caryn explained why she bought a house by herself

Caryn explained that she was buying a home on her own because she didn’t want to wait for the time it takes for Matt to build his dream home. Matt recently announced that he began the first steps in making his dream home a reality.

“So it probably seems weird that I’m buying a house when Matt is in the midst of, you know, potentially building his dream home and wants me to live there with him, but I know how long that takes, and sometimes when you’re ready for a change, you don’t want to be waiting,” Caryn explained of why she purchased a home when she did.

Caryn and Matt seem to have a solid enough relationship that they can figure out a solution to Matt’s obstacles. In fact, Matt was grateful that Caryn pushed him to do things he wouldn’t normally.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.