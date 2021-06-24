LPBW fans: Amy Roloff is getting married just ‘because she wants to be married’

Is Amy Roloff getting married just “because she wants to be married”? Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is getting married later this summer and fans of the show think she is only tying the knot “because she wants to be married.”

Amy, 56, and Chris, 59, finally settled on their wedding date this season on the show. With only two months until their big day, it has lots of fans talking about their upcoming nuptials.

Fans of the show have often thought that Amy and Chris rushed things after Amy’s divorce from Matt in 2016.

She met Chris and they hit it off pretty quickly, and three years into dating, the couple was engaged.

Is Amy Roloff getting married for the wrong reasons?

Now, fans of the show are talking about the reasons why Amy is getting married. And some of them think that Amy is getting married for all the wrong reasons.

One LPBW fan created a thread on Reddit to discuss Amy’s intentions for getting married a second time and asked fellow fans of the show, “Does anyone else get this vibe from Amy?”

Fans of LPBW are questioning Amy Roloff’s intentions for getting married to fiance Chris Marek. Pic credit: u/honestypen/Reddit

The Reddit user told other fans of the show, “So, I watch week after week, and I just keep getting the vibe that Amy is only marrying Chris because she wants to be married.”

They added, “I really think that she just wants to be married to someone and Chris just happened to be in the right place at the right time and ready to settle down.”

Other LPBW fans discussed Amy Roloff’s reason for getting married a second time. Pic credit: u/honestypen/Reddit

LPBW fans questioned Amy and Chris’s intentions

Another fan of the show commented on the thread, and didn’t think Amy and Chris are compatible when it comes to marriage.

“They are both settling. Straight up. They would be better off as friends with benefits or as a couple who lives separately because they both clearly love their own spaces. And there’s nothing wrong with that. I feel like this marriage is a ticking time bomb once they are living together full time,” wrote the Reddit user.

LPBW fans think Amy is getting married for the wrong reasons. Pic credit: u/honestypen/Reddit

Some fans of the show thought that Amy was using Chris as a “tool” to make her ex, Matt Roloff, jealous. And others brought up the facts that Amy hasn’t dated before, and Chris has never been married.

“I suspect Chris is a tool for Amy to rub it in Matt’s face and make him jealous,” wrote another Reddit user.

Matt Roloff stirred up controversy when he began a romantic relationship with his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Caryn previously worked for Matt on the farm, and Amy suspected the two were involved with each other before the divorce was final.

Another fan of the show commented on Amy’s romantic life. They wrote, “She has never dated in her life. She married Matt, spent her entire adult life with him, gets a divorce, and now is marrying the first guy she dated after 30 years of being with Matt.”

Chris is a lifelong bachelor who has never been married before, so it will be a huge adjustment not only being married to Amy, but sharing a home with her.

Amy and Chris often argued over their personal spaces, and Chris even gave Amy an ultimatum. Before he agreed to settle on a date for their wedding, Chris demanded that Amy make space for him in her new house.

Amy’s son Zach and his wife Tori recently sat down for an interview and hinted that Amy and Chris’s wedding will be televised, much to the delight of LPBW fans.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.