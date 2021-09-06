Love Island USA’s Josh and Shannon taking the next step in their relationship

Josh and Shannon from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

In some great news for Love Island USA fans, it looks like the first couple from this season will take the next step in their relationship.

While Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama said they plan to eventually live together, one couple might beat them to it.

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair are about to get a place together after leaving the show.

Josh and Shannon are moving in together after Love Island USA

Josh and Shannon were the first couple on Love Island USA to make it official and become boyfriend and girlfriend.

While Will and Kyra followed suit before the finale, Josh dropped to a knee and asked Shannon to be his girlfriend after their one-on-one date on the show.

They left the villa early after Josh’s sister died and they have been together ever since.

Now, Josh says they are ready to move in together.

In an Instagram Live Q&A with fans, Josh was asked if he and Shannon have plans to live together. In the video answer, Josh said they have plans to move in together in the near future.

Right now, Josh is in Boston and Shannon is in Philadelphia, which is a 45-minute flight to see each other. However, Josh said that they will probably end up moving to Florida together and get a place there.

Even after answering these questions, Josh had people asking if he and Shannon were still together at all, which exasperated him. Then when someone asked if they planned to have kids together, he said “baby steps.”

Josh and Shannon are 24 and have plenty of time to plan out their future.

Love Island USA couple updates

Outside of Josh and Shannon, the only other strong couple appears to be Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury.

They hit a bump last week when Aimee unfollowed Wes and deleted all their photos together. However, they seemed to work past that and the pics are back and Aimee mentioned having dinner with Wes and his family over the weekend.

Everyone is curious about Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland, and there is no word on whether they are still together or not. Cash has had live videos on her Instagram Stories, but she hasn’t been seen with Cinco since the New York City reunion.

There is also still no word on winners, Olivia Kaiser, and Korey Gandy’s official relationship status.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Catch up with all the love connections from Season 3 on Paramount+.