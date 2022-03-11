Love Island USA’s Cinco and Cashay reuniting on The Challenge

Cashay and Cinco on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

The Challenge is getting ready to kick off a new season, and it is heavy on former Love Island USA cast members.

According to today’s leaked casting news, there will be 10 former Love Island USA Islanders competing on The Challenge.

Seven of these people came from the third season of the show, while two are from Season 2 and the last is from the premiere season.

Two of the most interesting competitors coming on The Challenge are a fan-favorite couple that just broke up last month.

Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot are coming to The Challenge.

Cinco and Cashay reuniting on The Challenge

Cinco and Cashay were one of the most dramatic couples on Love Island USA Season 3.

Cinco hooked up with Cashay, but when he felt she didn’t mind if he talked to other girls, he decided she wasn’t serious and he dumped her for Trina Njoroge.

After that, the biggest storyline on Love Island USA was the three-way relationship between Cashay, Cinco, and Trina.

Cash and Trina tried to be friends, but both wanted Cinco. He kept Cash hanging on while he got to know Trina better. Then, he suddenly changed his mind and decided he wanted to leave Trina for Cash.

This didn’t work out. Cashay dumped him for Charlie Lynch and Cinco ended up getting sent home. However, Cash kept talking about Cinco so Charlie dumped her and she went home.

When she left, she flew to the East Coast and Cinco met her at the airport. The two started dating off the show, and fans fell in love with the new couple.

Things were going well, with great dates and even the two spending family time at the holidays. However, things didn’t work out and they broke up in January.

Many people felt the long-distance relationship was to blame, with Cashay in New York City and Cinco in Virginia.

Now, they have a chance to reconnect again on The Challenge.

Cinco wanted to go on The Challenge

Cinco and Cashay talked with fans about reality television, and they both said Love Island USA was enough.

However, Cinco then said that he might change his mind if he could go on The Challenge. He said this to Josh Goldstein and said that Jeremy Hershberg also wanted to go on the show.

Interestingly, Josh is also heading to The Challenge, but not Jeremy.

Cinco should have a good shot. He is in tremendous shape and he owns his own fitness business in Virginia.

Cashay said she had no desire to do another reality show at all unless it was something like Dancing with the Stars. However, she said yes to The Challenge as well.

Now, the two will compete against their friends from Love Island USA.

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair, the only couple still together from Love Island USA, have both signed on to compete. Also coming to the show are Season 3 winners Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy, as well as Javonny Vega.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The show should return in the summer of 2022 to Peacock.