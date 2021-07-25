Love Island USA: Which OG islanders will survive Casa Amor?

Cinco and Trina face another obstacle on Love Island USA and it’s not Cashay. Pic credit: CBS

Casa Amor kicks off tonight on Love Island USA, which means it’s time for our predictions of the OG islanders who will survive the twist.

Season 1 of Love Island USA didn’t feature the infamous twist from the UK version. However, Season 2 brought it in with a bang. Islanders and fans were slightly confused when the guys were sent away on a boy’s day.

Things became quite clear when a new crop of girls and guys were brought in to temp the islanders. Casa Amor is dubbed the ultimate temptation and comes hot on the heels of the islanders having to vote four people out of the villa.

Yes, the hit CBS reality TV show keeps getting more and more drama-filled.

Here’s the Love Island USA OG islanders we think will survive Casa Amor

The current Love Island USA couples are Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Claire, Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, Korey Gandy and Cashay Proudfoot, and Cinco and Trina Njoroge. Newly single islanders Jeremy Hershberg and Olivia Kaiser are still in the villa too.

There’s no question Olivia and Jeremy will survive the Casa Amor twist. They are both single and need to be in a couple to stay in the game.

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Claire, Will Moncada, and Kyra Lizama are also safe bets to not only survive but stay together too.

Since Josh kissed Aimee Flores in a competition game upsetting Shannon, he’s been all about the blonde that viewers have compared to Season 2’s Mackenzie Dipman. In an interesting turn of events, one of the Casa Amore ladies, Genevieve Shawcross, is friends with Shannon.

Here’s the Love Island USA OG islanders that we aren’t sure will survive Casa Amor twist

The four remaining OG islanders are Korey, Cash, Cinco, and Trina. Korey and Cash are coupled up as friends. Cash saved Korey to keep him in the villa to find love after Florita Diaz picked Jeremy over him.

Korey’s looking for the one. He’s not here to play games. If one of the new ladies catches his eye in the way, then Korey will survive for sure. However, if one doesn’t and he decides to stay coupled with Cash that could be the end of Korey’s time in the villa.

Speaking of Cash, she has once again put her hat in the ring for Cinco’s heart. The love triangle of Trina, Cinco, and Cash is back on. This is where things get tricky.

Cinco could easily find someone knew in Casa Amor returning to the villa with a new lady on his arm. There’s also a good chance he will choose between Trina and Cash once and for all.

It seems unlikely Cash or Trina will be swayed by any of the new guys. They are too obsessed with Cinco, which means he has all the power. Trina and Cash’s future on the show sadly depends on his choice.

Here’s hoping that at least Cash wises up and gives one of the new guys a chance. Otherwise, Cinco will stay in the villa for sure but Cash and Trina could both end up ousted.

Love Island USA airs Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.