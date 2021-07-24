Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Love Island USA bringing in a friend of Shannon St. Clair as one of the new Casa Amor girls


Shannon St Clair and Genevieve Shawcross on Love Island USA
Shannon St Clair and Genevieve Shawcross on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

As if there wasn’t even drama on Love Island USA this season, the producers have done something that is sure to raise the stakes.

When Casa Amor begins on Sunday, the boys and girls will be split up and go into two different villas where five new boys and five new girls await them.

While Casa Amor is a big enough twist, one of the girls will bring in some more drama from another contestant’s past.

Genevieve Shawcross is one of the new girls, and if you look at her Instagram stories, you will see that she is a friend of Shannon St. Clair.

Genevieve and Shannon are friends on Love Island USA

There were rumors that Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama knew each other before coming onto Love Island USA. Christian Longnecker even said as much in his interview after leaving the show.

However, in the case of Shannon and Genevieve, it is not only true but also a source of controversy in Shannon’s life recently.

Earlier in 2021, Shannon dated millionaire and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

However, the two stopped dating after an incident where one of Shannon’s friends posted videos and pics of Dave with Shannon and two other girls on a three-day weekend in Miami.

Dave went on his podcast and blasted the girls for sharing the photos and videos online, and Shannon responded by blasting Dave in a since-deleted Instagram video rant. While Shannon deleted the post before heading to Love Island USA, Genevieve didn’t.

While the name of the girl who posted the images was unnamed, they appear on Genevieve’s Instagram account under the “Miami” stories link.

Shannon and Genevieve posed together in several pics on that Instagram Stories link, and there were videos of them partying with Dave at Swan Miami.

It appears that Genevieve was the girl who posted the pics and videos that led to Shannon and Dave’s breakup.

What this means for Love Island USA

When it comes to Shannon and Josh Goldstein, they are considered by man fans to be a “hot mess” couple.

Shannon admitted on Friday night that she doesn’t think Josh would ever ask her to be his girlfriend, despite them coupling up on the show.

Now, Josh will join the other guys in Casa Amor, and what he doesn’t know is that one of Shannon’s real-life friends Genevieve will be there. If Josh and Genevieve hook up, imagine Shannon’s reaction when they return to the villa.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.

