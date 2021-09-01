Lori Laughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade joining Dancing with the Stars, her pro also revealed

Olivia Jade Giannulli is coming to Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: Carrie-nelson/@ImageCollect

Olivia Jade Giannulli has been in the public eye both in a positive and negative manner, and now she gets to work on her image once again, this time on Dancing with the Stars.

TMZ reported that Jade, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, will be on Season 30 of the dancing competition reality series.

Olivia Jade to appear on Dancing with the Stars

ABC has not announced the competitors for Dancing with the Stars Season 30 yet, with only the first two announcements coming at the Television Critics Association panel on Thursday, August 26.

Those first two named competitors were Dance Moms and social media star JoJo Siwa and Olympian Suni Lee.

Since then, other unofficial announcements have come, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and Bachelor star Matt James.

Now, TMZ has added Olivia Jade’s name to the list.

TMZ reports that someone who looked like Olivia Jade was escorted inside of the rehearsal studio for this season’s Dancing with the Stars competitors.

The site then confirmed that it was Olivia and she will compete this season with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Who is Olivia Jade?

Olivia Jade is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin (Full House, When Calls the Heart) and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

She first gained fame as a YouTuber and on Instagram, where she has over a million followers on each platform.

She is also on TikTok, with a much smaller following of 269,500 fans.

However, she ended up in the news for all the wrong reasons thanks to the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal.

Olivia Jade received admission to USC and federal agents arrested her parents on fraud charges for their alleged involvement in the conspiracy.

She lost some of her endorsement deals with companies like Sephora and Tresemme, and she ended up no longer enrolled at the university.

Now, Olivia Jade hopes to make more positive steps in her career as she appears on Dancing with the Stars.

It will make for an interesting year, with two major social media sensations on the show. Olivia Jade has 1.3 million followers on Instagram while JoJo Siwa has 10.9 million followers, and both of them will rely on their social fame for votes.

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Monday, September 20 at 8/7c on ABC.