Dancing with the Stars Season 30 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Dancing with the Stars has been a staple for ABC reality television since 2005.

The show takes stars from Hollywood, the music industry, reality TV worlds, sports, and even politics, and has them compete for the famed Mirrorball Trophy.

Each “star” gets a professional dancer to train with and each week they perform different routines in various dance forms, and the public votes each week while judges determine who was the best in each competition.

Over the years, names like Hannah Brown, Kellie Pickler, Jennifer Grey, Emmitt Smith, Drew Lachey, and more have won the famed Mirrorball Trophy.

Here is everything we know so far about Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

This article provides everything that is known about Dancing with the Stars Season 30 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars?

Dancing with the Stars returned in Season 29 with some major changes.

ABC dumped the long-time hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and replaced them with model Tyra Banks.

“Any show like this that has been on for many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” executive producer Andrew Llinares said as part of ABC’s virtual fall press day in 2020. “It was all about making the show feel fresh and new and appeal to both old and new fans.”

The show had a drop in viewership of eight percent, but that was not enough to kill it as it actually went up in the important 18-49 demo.

ABC renewed Dancing with the Stars on March 30 to return this fall for Season 30.

Release date latest: When does Dancing with the Stars Season 30 come out?

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 will premiere on ABC on Monday night, September 20, at 8/7c.

The fans who miss the Monday night show can tune in on Tuesday to ABC.com to see the episode streaming. You can also download the ABC app to watch it.

Those who don’t have cable can watch Dancing with the Stars in 2021 on FuboTV, Hulu+ Live TV, Youtube TV, and AT&T TV Now.

Dancing with the Stars Season 30 cast updates

Tyra Banks took over as the sole host in Season 29, replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. She returns for Season 30.

Also returning are veteran judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough, and Carrie Ann Inaba, who recently departed The Talk.

This is a big return for Len, who missed out on Season 29.

“I love Len! And I think we missed Len,” said pro Sharna Burgess. “I don’t think he takes away from anyone else that we have on the panel. He is his own thing, he’s ‘Grumpy Old Len!’ He’s that stickler for technique, he keeps you in line, you know what to expect from him, always. If you want a ’10 from Len’ you know what you gotta do.”

The first two dancers for Dancing with the Stars Season 30 were announced at the Television Critics Association panel on Thursday, August 26.

The first was former Dance Moms star and social media sensation JoJo Siwa. Not only is JoJo going to appear on Dancing with the Stars as a contestant this season, but she will be a first for the show.

Siwa will be the first Dancing with the Stars competitor to dance with a same-sex partner in the competition.

Her partner has not yet been named.

“I think it’s cool, i think it breaks a wall that’s never been done before,” Siwa posted on social media about being part of Dancing‘s first same-sex pairing (via Deadline). “I think it’s really special that i get to share wit the world that you can love who you love, but now you can dance with who you want to dance with.”

GLAAD also responded to Siwa’s big news.

“At 18, JoJo Siwa is once again using her platform to inspire and uplift the LGBTQ community. As one of today’s most-watched and celebrated programs on television, Dancing with the Stars and Tyra Banks are making the right decision to feature JoJo Siwa competing alongside a female professional dancer,” GLAAD wrote in a statement.

“The show has such a wide, far-reaching audience and there is a real opportunity here for people to celebrate the same-sex pairing and root for JoJo and all LGBTQ young people,” the statement continued.

The second announcement was for Olympian and gold medal winner Sunisa “Suni” Lee.

Lee is an 18-year-old Olympic gymnast who competed for the United States at the 2020 Olympics.

Suni was the sixth American all-around gold medal-winning champion, joining names like Mary Lou Retton and Simone Biles to win the event’s gold.

The remaining 13 celebrities will be announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, September 8 and we will update this article with those names.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres on ABC, Monday, September 20, at 8/7c.