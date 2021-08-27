JoJo Siwa joins Dancing with the Stars: Social media star to be first to compete with a same-sex partner

JoJo Siwa is coming to Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: Admedia/ImageCollect

ABC was at the Television Critics Association panel on Thursday, August 26, and announced that JoJo Siwa was one of the first new competitors on Dancing with the Stars Season 30.

She joins Olympian Suniusa “Suni” Lee as the first two contestants announced.

Siwa will also be the first Dancing with the Stars competitor to dance with a same-sex partner in the competition.

Who is JoJo Siwa on Dancing with the Stars?

JoJo Siwa is young, taking the stage for Dancing with the Stars at only the age of 18.

However, she comes in as possibly one of the most experienced stars that will partner up with a professional dancer to attempt to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

JoJo Siwa became famous at the age of 10 when she appeared on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition where she made it to Week 9.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She then picked up most of her fans when she became a top star on Dance Moms at the age of 12.

However, Dance Moms was just the tip of the iceberg for Siwa, who went on to translate that success into her role as an Internet sensation.

Siwi is also set to star in and executive produce The J Team, a new live-action musical for Paramount+.

How can you follow JoJo Siwa on Instagram?

Jojo Siwa made her name with her social media presence and her Instagram account is a perfect example.

Siwa can be found on Instagram at @itsjojosiwa. She has 10.9 million followers on that social media network.

Siwa also has her own YouTube channel, and it has a total of 12.3 million subscribers. She has her official music videos on that channel, including her song Boomerang.

You can also find Jojo Siwa on TikTok, where she has a monstrous 36.2 million followers and 1.2 billion likes for her posts there.

Who is JoJo Siwa partnering with?

Jojo Siwa came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community in 2021, and she will take that to Dancing with the Stars.

Siwa will become the first contestant to dance with a same-sex partner. Her partner has not yet been named.

“Technically I would say that I am pansexual, because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human,” Siwa said in an interview with PEOPLE.

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 premieres on ABC on Monday, September 20, at 8 p.m. ET.