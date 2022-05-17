Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will be returning for Season 2 — Here’s what to expect

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will be returning for a second season. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fans can get excited because the hit spinoff Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days has been renewed for a second season.

Fan-favorite couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik and their children will be the stars of the popular series once again, and their storyline will have both new and continuing proponents.

During Season 1, Loren was pregnant with her and Alex’s second son Asher and was learning to care for their first son, Shai, with not as much help.

Alex traveled to Israel for over a week for a wedding which left Loren home alone and anxious. Alex’s trip also didn’t sit well with Loren’s dad, who thought Alex was abandoning his father and husband duties.

Loren and Alex also discussed moving out of Florida to a state that has seasons and where they could buy a house for their growing family.

What can viewers expect from Season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days?

On Season 2 of After the 90 Days, viewers will learn that only a few months after Asher’s birth, Loren is pregnant for a third time.

With only nine months to make some growing changes, the couple will be feeling the pressure to find a bigger place like they discussed last season.

Other goals Loren and Alex have before their third child is born are to advance Shai’s child-modeling career and take a family vacation to Israel, where Alex is from.

The backdrop of the whole season will be Loren and Alex also dealing with two under two while preparing to have three under three.

Loren was pregnant during Season 1 of After the 90 Days and she will be again on Season 2. Pic credit: TLC

Both of Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s sons had to be in the NICU

Loren had difficult and complicated pregnancies both times, with each of her children having to be delivered by C-section and spend time in the NICU.

Asher had to spend more time in the NICU than Shai, but there is the possibility that Loren’s third pregnancy could end up in similar circumstances.

On Season 1, Loren and Alex joked about how many kids they wanted to have. While Alex stated that he wanted a lot of kids, a worried Loren said that the only way she would have more than three would be if she had twins during a third pregnancy.

Loren has expressed her desire to have a girl since she has only been a boy mom so far.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere later in 2022 on TLC and Discovery+.