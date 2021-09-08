90 Day Fiance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik finally bring home Babyboten after 22 days in the NICU

90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk stars Loren and Alexei have not yet named their second son. Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Loren Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik welcomed their second son, nicknamed BabyBoten, on August 16.

The couple revealed that after 22 days in the NICU, their second son is being released from the hospital.

Three days after birth, Loren revealed that Babyboten birth came earlier than the scheduled date, and he was moved to a newborn intensive care unit.

“He’s here, he’s here!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!” Loren wrote on Instagram, adding:

“He made his big debut on Monday, 8/16 … weighing in at 5lbs 7oz and 19” tall. Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can’t wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍”

The couple joined the TLC franchise on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance and two seasons of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

The fan-favorite couple also featured on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? as well as its spin-off 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

Here is everything we know about Loren and Alexei’s baby boy.

BabyBoten is coming home

After 22 days in the NICU, the Brovarnik family can finally welcome home the new addition to their family.

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the good news on her Instagram Story.

The story reads: “22 Days bye bye NICU,” the 90 Day Fiance star shared a photo of herself and BabyBoten before discharging from the hospital.

In another Instagram Story, Loren shares another adorable photo of Baby Boten with the song lyrics to Skylar Grey’s song Coming Home on the story.

Babyboten shares details about BabyBoten

Before departing from the NICU, Loren kept fans up-to-date about BabyBoten after giving birth.

She revealed he weighed 5 lbs., nine oz., and is 19 inches tall, adding that he was the same as Shai when he was born.

The 90 Day Fiance couple welcomed their son Shai Josef Brovarnik on April 14, 2020. Naturally, the new parents will have their hands full with two babies under the age of two.

Loren and Alexei have been a couple for six years. 90 Day Fiance viewers watched their relationship grow as they got married and welcomed two children.

The couple has discussed having more children and will likely keep fans informed if they choose to expand their family.

