90 Day Fiance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s son Shai starts nursery school, fans react

Alexei and Loren’s firstborn son Shai started nursery school. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik revealed that it’s already time for their firstborn son, Shai, to start nursery school.

Loren and Alexei sent their one-year-old son off to his first day of nursery school on Monday, August 23.

Both of Shai’s parents took to their Instagram pages to share pics and tell their followers about their toddler’s big day.

Shai Brovarnik starts nursery school

Loren first shared a post on Monday, telling her 1.3 million followers of Shai’s first day, “And so it begins!! ✏️🍎”

Loren included an adorable pic of Shai, buckled into his stroller, and holding a chalk sign that read, “First Day of Nursery School.”

The sign also showed off Shai’s wish for the year, which Loren wrote in as, “Have the best time ever!”

Another photo showed one-year-old Shai sporting a “big brother” t-shirt paired with shorts and tennis shoes as he smiled big.

Loren’s husband, Alexei, also shared the news on his Instagram page, and told his followers, “Proud daddy taking his son to school ❤️!!!”

Alexei’s pics included the same two that Loren shared, in addition to a precious pic of himself posing with his eldest son.

Alexei and Shai posed on the sofa together, while Alexei held Shai’s chalk sign, and Shai stood up on one of the cushions for the pic.

90 Day Fiance fans question sending Shai to nursery school so early

Although Loren and Alexei were happy and proud about sending their eldest son off to nursery school, the new parents’ followers weren’t all as enthused.

“Why 😭 he’s still a baby,” one of Alexei’s followers commented on his Instagram post.

Another one of Alexei’s fans wrote, “So young for school !😢”

Loren’s post received similar comments. One of her followers commented on her post, “Nnnnoooooo!!!!!! Let him stay home with Mama and new brother!!!!”

“Oh my goodness. Didn’t he just start walking not long ago. He’s in pre school already?” read another comment on Loren’s post.

Followers questioned Loren and Alexei’s decision to send Shai to nursery school. Pic credit: @alex_brovarnik/Instagram and @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alexei recently welcomed their second son on Monday, August 16. Baby Brovarnik hasn’t been named yet, but Loren and Alexei are referring to him as “Babyboten,” which means baby peanut in Hebrew.

Alexei and Loren have been spending time with Shai and Loren has been resting after her C-section while they await Babyboten’s arrival at home, after spending some time in the NICU, where he’s “recovering well.”

