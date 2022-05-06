90 Day Fiance: Loren and Alexei Brovarnik have exciting news!

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting baby number three! Pic credit: TLC

There is big news coming out of the 90 Day Fiance universe! Loren Brovarnik announced today that she and husband Alexei are expecting their third baby.

Loren took to Instagram to share the big news, showing off her growing baby bump, as she and Alexei held their young sons, Shai and Asher. When the new baby is born, the famous couple will have three kids under three, and will certainly have their hands full.

Loren and Alexei have starred in the original 90 Day Fiance, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and their own spin-off, Loren and Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren and Alexei are ready for baby #3

Loren posted two sweet photos to her Instagram today – one of her family, and one of her new bump. The post was captioned, “Happy Early Mother’s Day. We are so excited to finally say that baby #3 is on its way!”

She continued, “We are going to wait to see if it’s a girl or a boy, either way we are so overjoyed! Life will be crazy with 3 under 3, but we can’t wait to meet you this fall, BabyB!”

Many of her 90 Day Fiance castmates dropped in to congratulate the expanding family, and send well wishes to Loren, Alexei, Shai, and Asher. Their longtime fans were also thrilled for the couple that TLC has followed for seven years.

Their relationship has been shown on TV for years, and fans love them

Alexei, originally from Ukraine, but residing in Israel, met Loren while she was on a Birthright Israel trip, where he was a medic. Loren was living in New York City, but moved to Florida to save money by living with her parents. In addition to marrying in the United States, Alexei and Loren got married in Israel, surrounded by Alexei’s family and friends and Loren’s parents.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The show, and all of its spin-offs, revealed the ups and downs of being in a K-1 Visa marriage, and the struggles of Alexei missing his family in Israel. The couple has contemplated moving to Israel, or helping Alexei’s family move to the United States.

The couple welcomed a boy on April 14, 2020, named Shai, which means “gift” in Hebrew. The couple welcomed a second son named Asher Noah on August 16, 2021.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.