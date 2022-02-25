Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days finale spoiler: Shai meets brother Asher for first time since leaving NICU

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s son Shai met his brother Asher for the first time after spending 22 days in the NICU. Pic credit: TLC and @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

In the Season 1 finale of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s eldest son Shai gets to meet his brother Asher for the first time.

Viewers watched last week as Loren and Alexei had a scary moment when a doctor’s appointment turned into a C-section to welcome their second son, Asher, who was born a month prematurely. Asher’s earlier-than-anticipated arrival caused Loren to question whether she “did something wrong” to cause his premature birth.

Because of his underdeveloped lungs, Asher had to spend 22 days in the NICU, and the clip below from Monday’s season finale shows the moment Shai met Asher for the first time.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days: Shai meets baby brother Asher for the first time

Alexei waited outside the hospital with Shai as Loren brought baby Asher outside. “Look at that! Who is that?” Alexei excitedly asked Shai.

As Loren walked over with Asher in her arms, Shai waited as his mom bent down to let him have a peek at his baby brother.

“Hi, this is your brother!” Loren told Shai as the toddler eagerly grabbed for Asher, wanting to hold him and see what all the fuss was about. Shai was curious and gentle with Asher, melting Loren and Alexei’s hearts, as they gushed over the sweet moment.

During a confessional with Alexei, Loren got emotional as she said, “My ovaries melted. Like, my heart just completely sobbed into a million… uh, I can’t.”

90 Day Fiancé: Watch Loren and Alexei's Son Shai Meet His Baby Brother

Watch this video on YouTube

Alexei added, “This whole time, I was waiting for Shai to meet him to see what it’s gonna be like. And he was so tired too. I was trying to keep Shai awake because it was late. It was past his bedtime.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“Look at me, I’m crying thinking about it,” Loren added. “It was so sweet.”

Alexei is already pushing Loren for more babies

Loren’s emotional response prompted Alexei to bring up the topic of more kids already: “See, you can… you want more then, no?”

“I didn’t say that,” Loren told her husband.

“Imagine both of them hugging a third one,” Alexei continued, still pressing for more kids. Alexei has made it no secret that he wants a big family.

Earlier this year, the Israeli native told his wife, “I think I want four [kids] in total.”

However, Loren wasn’t fully on board with Alexei’s proposition and told him, “The only way I would consider four kids is if by some miracle, the next time we try, it’s twins.”

The Season 1 finale of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days airs Monday, February 28 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.