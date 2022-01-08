Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days spoiler: Loren’s dad says Alexei is ‘selfish’ for leaving her while pregnant

Loren Brovarnik’s dad felt Alexei was being “selfish” by traveling to Israel and leaving Loren alone while she was pregnant. Pic credit: TLC

In a preview clip for the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, Loren’s dad Bryan thinks Alexei is being “selfish” when he travels to Israel, leaving a pregnant Loren behind to care for their toddler.

90 Day Fiance alums and fan-favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s spinoff show premieres next week on TLC.

In a sneak peek from Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days (as shared by PEOPLE), Alexei prepares for an eight-day-long trip to Israel for a wedding while Loren, who is pregnant, stays home with their then-14-month-old son, Shai.

Sneak peek of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days shows Alexei leaving Loren for a trip to Israel

“He does realize he’s leaving a pregnant woman and a 14-month-old,” Bryan says to Loren in the clip as she wrangles Shai on the sofa.

Loren replied to her dad, “And I was okay with it until he said, ‘I really want to take advantage of the weekend, so I’m going to go three days earlier… without even being like, ‘Are you comfortable with it? Like, how does it make you feel?’ Blah, blah, blah…”

Loren’s dad begins to tell her that it’s Alexei’s “middle-eastern alpha-male” personality that’s behind his decision, but Loren doesn’t think it is.

The 33-year-old mom of two explained that Alexei hadn’t been back to his native country of Israel in a “very long time,” and he was either going to go now or have to wait a long time for another trip.

“When Alex came to America, I definitely felt guilty because he left everything for me,” Loren told the camera during her confessional. “And I’ve always said, like, it’s important for him to stay connected to where he came from because if it was the other way around, I would want the same thing.”

Loren’s mom, on the other hand, told her daughter that in the grand scheme of things, it was only one week of her life that Alexei would be gone, and reassured her, “You’ll get through it.”

Loren, who recently returned to social media after her family contracted COVID-19, opened up about her struggles during her second pregnancy with son Asher and admitted that she was not depressed but “more isolated” this time around.

Loren’s father Bryan calls Alexei’s decision ‘irresponsible and selfish’

Being alone while pregnant and taking care of a toddler has Loren stressed out, which she revealed can trigger her Tourette’s Syndrome, and it had her worried about being alone for so long.

Loren’s parents spoke with cameras alone, and Bryan told them, “I think it was a very selfish move on Alex’s part to leave his wife and child.”

“I understand he had to go to the wedding. I got it,” Bryan expressed. “But to extend it out just to have a vacation? It wasn’t work, it wasn’t deployment, it was a choice.”

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days premieres on Monday, January 10 at 9:30/8:30c on TLC.