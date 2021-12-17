90 Day Fiance star Loren Brovarnik updates fans as she quarantines from husband Alexei who contracted COVID-19

Loren Brovarnik is quarantining with her two young sons while her husband Alexei Brovarnik battles COVID-19. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance fan-favorite Loren Brovarnik updated her fans as she continues to quarantine from her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, who is battling COVID-19.

Like many people in similar situations amid the current coronavirus pandemic, Loren shared on Wednesday, Dec. 15 that her husband Alex has tested positive for COVID-19.

90 Day Fiance star Alexei Brovarnik tests positive for COVID-19

Loren is taking the necessary precautions and is quarantining with her and Alex’s two young sons, Shai and Asher.

The 33-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram to update her fans on her current situation at home.

With Alex quarantined in a bedroom, Loren is limited in what she’s able to do while taking care of two kids by herself.

Loren told her fans that during her quarantine period, she’ll be unable to continue her workouts, which is a bummer since she is starting to finally get her groove back in the gym.

Loren updated her fans on her situation in an Instagram Story, telling them that she’s struggling with not being able to carry on with her normal routine and taking care of two kids under the age of 2. Loren and Alex share two sons: Shai, 1, and Asher, 4 months.

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared an unfiltered selfie, with disheveled hair, no makeup, and an exasperated expression, giving an authentic glimpse inside her life at the moment.

Loren Brovarnik gives authentic glimpse inside quarantine with two kids under 2, thanks fans for support

“To everyone asking me how I’m doing and how I am going to manage it… thank you for reaching out,” Loren told her fans on Wednesday.

Loren continued, “This is as real, raw and honest as it gets. On top of Asher teething and me nursing, I’m hot and sweating, exhausted like I’ve never been, my hair is falling out, I’m feeling alone and sad, I can’t workout, I have 2 babies who need my constant attention and a husband I’m caring for from a distance. I’m just super depressed and I can’t do anything about it.”

In another slide, Loren kept things light and infused some humor into her stressful situation with a play on a quote from Titanic.

Loren included a picture of the movie’s character, Rose Dawson, that said, “Day 1 of quarantine… It’s been 84 years…”

Pic credit: @lorenbrovarnik/Instagram

Loren’s update comes amid the news of the premiere of her and Alexei’s new 90 Day Fiance spinoff show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days is set to air on January 10 and will follow the couple as they prepare to welcome their second son, Asher, and navigate the transition from a family of three to a family of four.

Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will premiere on Monday, January 10 at 9:30 p.m. EST on TLC.