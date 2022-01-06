90 Day Fiance viewers are divided over Loren and Alexei, David and Annie getting their own spinoff shows

90 Day Fiance fans sounded off about the newest spinoff shows featuring Loren and Alexei and David and Annie. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers weighed in on the two latest spinoff shows coming to TLC, David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik made their 90 Day Fiance debut during Season 3, while David Toborowsky and his wife Annie Suwan premiered on 90 Day Fiance during Season 5.

Both couples became fan favorites off the bat, and their popularity hasn’t waned, prompting TLC to give both couples their own spinoff shows.

TLC recently shared a brief preview clip from both shows on their official Instagram Feed.

TLC shares preview of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, David & Annie: After the 90 Days

In the clip, Loren and Alexei are expecting their second son and will soon be parents to two kids under two when he joins big brother Shai.

“Their 90 Days was just the beginning,” the voice-over says during the clip.

Next, David and Annie briefly appear on a couch when David says, “We’re gonna be an instant family with two teenagers,” as footage of himself and Annie posing with a young man and a young man flashes across the screen.

“This should be easy,” David tells the camera convincingly as Annie rolls her eyes.

90 Day Fiance fans took to the comments to give their two cents about the two latest spinoff shows from the franchise, and they were split on whether they were looking forward to the shows.

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in on latest franchise spinoff shows

“Love these two couples,” wrote one fan of 90 Day Fiance. “Can’t wait!”

Another viewer looking forward to the Brovarniks and the Toborowskys getting their own spinoff shows commented, “Yay 2 of my faves!”

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

Although many 90 Day Fiance fans were looking forward to seeing Loren, Alexei, David, and Annie in their own spinoffs, some think the new series will be boring.

“So boring…… They should do one on larissa,” commented another fan of 90 Day Fiance, who felt more dramatic cast members from the franchise might make for more entertaining TV.

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

“Why would anyone waste their time watching compatible couples,” asked another 90 Day Fiance viewer.

The viewer continued, admitting they crave the gritty drama on the show: “The only reason I watch these is for the toxic codependent scripted drama.”

Many viewers tune in to 90 Day Fiance and its spinoff shows just for the juiciest drama. However, the launch of Loren, Alexei, David, and Annie’s newest spinoffs proved that some viewers are still looking for more wholesome entertainment.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres on Monday, January 10 at 9/8c on TLC, followed by the premiere of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days at 9:30/8:30c.