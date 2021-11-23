Lisa Rinna called out for using mom Lois’ death to profit on lipstick line

Lisa Rinna is getting blasted for trying to monetize her mother’s death. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Lisa Rinna is no stranger to controversy and now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is getting blasted again — this time after RHOBH fans claim she is trying to profit from her mother’s death.

Earlier this month, Lisa revealed that her mother Lois had suffered a stroke and that she was transitioning. Then, days later, on November 15, it was learned that, sadly, Lois had passed.

Lois Rinna is beloved to RHOBH fans, who were saddened to hear of her passing after seeing her on the Bravo show a few times and really enjoying her appearances.

So when Lisa decided to honor her mother via free lipstick from her Rinna Beauty collection, RHOBH fans were understandably upset.

Many fans of the Bravo show felt that Lisa was using her mother’s death in an effort to gain sympathy and attention — and also to turn a bigger profit.

I Love Lois by Rinna Beauty sparks upset

On Sunday, Rinna Beauty shared a new post to Instagram where they offered up a free I Love Lois lipstick with every purchase. To be fair, it’s a very pretty shade of red and we’re certain that it looks great. But the optics of the post did not go over well for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans.

The message that has RHOBH fans up in arms said, “💋Last chance to get a free I Love Lois Lipstick with every order! Offer ends tonight at 11:59pm PST so don’t miss out! #RinnaBeauty“

“Incredibly bad taste to be profiteering off your mothers passing. You should be ashamed,” one commenter wrote about the lipstick giveaway.

Another agreed, writing, “This is just gross! Really trying to make $$ off your sweet mom. 😢”

Pic credit: @rinnabeauty/Instagram

Yet another commenter took aim, blasting Rinna Beauty by writing, “This is disgusting! Why would you want to make money off of your precious dead mother?? Don’t you have enough?? Unbelievably disrespectful and repulsive!😡😡😡”

Pic credit: @rinnabeauty/Instagram

Lisa Rinna returning for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Despite outrage over Lisa Rinna’s lipstick line, among other things, she has been confirmed to be returning for Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But her return comes with plenty of RHOBH fans questioning why she would be brought back again.

Rinna has also been rumored to be joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother 3, though that has not been confirmed. We should find out who will be on the show in the coming month or so, with the actual season starting in early 2022.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.