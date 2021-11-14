Bravo viewers want to know why Lisa Rinna hasn’t been fired from RHOBH

Lisa Rinna’s place on RHOBH is being debated. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers wonder why Lisa Rinna continues to hold a diamond despite some of her past antics.

A lot has happened at the hands of Rinna on the Bravo show, and viewers took to Reddit to discuss why the soap star turned reality TV maven has yet to be fired.

Why is Lisa Rinna still on RHOBH?

Over on Reddit, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers debated how much worth Lisa Rinna brought to the show and why she hasn’t been let go yet.

With a title like Why is Rinna still in the series, there were varying opinions about why she remains on RHOBH and equally compelling arguments that rallied for her firing.

One commenter revealed that it is “Because she is [professional] shit stirrer, and drops crazy gossip bombs, that starts everyone fighting, she has the formula down.”

Another said, “Because she’s a larger than life personality. I don’t happen to like her either.”

Pic credit: @u/another_curious_1/Reddit

Some other RHOBH viewers thought that maybe she was good TV, and that’s why Lisa Rinna is still holding a diamond.

One wrote, “She’s a larger than life character who brings drama. Reddit and Twitter hate her, but she’s enjoyed for what she is by the general audience. Most people don’t know they’re expected to hate her because [of] internet context unless they stumble into either of these sites.”

Pic credit: @u/another_curious_1/Reddit

What has Lisa Rinna done on RHOBH that makes her so controversial?

During the four-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Andy Cohen confronted Lisa Rinna about her behavior toward other housewives.

She tore into Kim Richards, talked about her sobriety, and went behind her back to their costars. The two women had an epic feud going, and it caused a lot of ripple effects through the group.

Denise Richards and Rinna were good friends. That all changed when the rumored affair between Denise and Brandi Glanville was put out into the open. She was hard on her friend and didn’t take her side when everything came to a head. Lisa told Andy that she did regret how things went down with Denise.

And finally, Yolanda Hadid felt her wrath. Lisa Rinna thought maybe she had Munchausen’s syndrome and talked to the other ladies about it. She was confronted, and while she did apologize, she could never take back what she put into the universe. The irony is that when Rinna’s daughter, Delilah Hamlin, revealed she had accidentally overdosed on prescription meds and was battling autoimmune diseases, Yolanda helped her.

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showrunners won’t comment on why Lisa Rinna remains part of the cast despite all of her misdeeds, it is likely because she makes for good TV. Some people love her, and others love to hate her. Rinna offers enough drama without having to go too deep into her own personal life.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.